This past weekend saw me try and do something I hadn’t done in 17-18 years. I swung a baseball bat.
The Pierre Trappers invited me to test out their equipment they had. They had this crazy technology that shows how fast your bat speed is, where you hit the ball, and how far it would have gone. All of this was done while swinging at pitches coming at me at about 60 miles per hour in the batting cages.
To say I was rusty would be an understatement. Having not swung a bat in that long didn’t help. You see, in Hill City, we didn’t have a baseball team when I was growing up. I hit the ball maybe four or five times out of 30 pitches coming at me.
As I walked out of the batting cage, hanging my head low in disappointment, I told those in attendance, what I’ve known all along...I need to stick to basketball.
I’ve been playing basketball for as long as I can remember. We had a basketball hoop in front of my garage that eventually moved into our backyard in Presho. I used to play all day long, most commonly by myself, and pretending I was Patrick Ewing or Allan Houston. Once I got to fifth grade, we finally had a basketball team. We didn’t win much, but we did defeat Chamberlain thanks to a game winning basket by Dawson Jandreau. Everybody jumped on top of him, while I decided to run around the gym trying to get everyone hyped up.
In middle school, I moved towns and positions from forward to center. I was one of the tallest kids on the team in sixth grade at 5-foot, 6-inches. As I grew up, everybody got taller, and I stayed the same height. I went from center to more of a point forward. I never really scored a whole lot, and relied more on my defense and passing. When I did score, it was a three-point shot from the elbow at the buzzer or in the last minute. I knew people that guarded me wouldn’t expect much from the kid in glasses.
The funniest thing that happened during my high school career came in my freshman year. We were playing Custer in the Custer Armory in a C-Team game. I got the ball on a breakaway. Instead of just simply laying it up, I tried to be fancy by going for a between the legs hook shot. It went up and over the basket. The C-Team coach, who was a veteran of the coaching game, didn’t particularly like that. He just shook his head and smiled, while I gave a Michael Jordan type shrug.
I tried my hand at golf for a couple of weeks in my junior year, but that was about the end of my sports playing career. I instead transitioned to a manager of sorts, and filmed games and events for both the football and wrestling teams.
Fast forward to college, and I was no longer an athlete. I played flag football until I got a concussion after going up for a pass and landing on my head after getting my legs cut out from under me. Therefore, for the remainder of my college life, I was either a semi-active participant in sports, i.e. playing the occasional pick-up game of basketball, a “coach” type figure for my friends’ intramural teams, or the guy who covered things for my college newspaper.
Since I came to Pierre about four years ago, I’ve shown flashes of the athleticism I once had, whether it be sinking a basket during halftime, being in a horse race during a Trappers game, or trying to keep pace with football players as they’re running down the sidelines during football games. I’ve even gotten a sports-type injury when I partially tore my Achilles tendon last summer. Given, that was because I slipped when jumping off a boat in Lake Okoboji, but still, it’s a sports-type injury.
I tell you all of this, because I want you to know that your sports writer knows a bit about what it’s like to play sports. If you know that I’ve played sports, I would venture a guess and think that you would trust my opinion more knowing that I have experience on the field. No, I never played in college, and I never made varsity. But I enjoyed playing sports, and traveling from game to game with my friends. I’m positive that the being with your friends aspect of being a part of a team is still a pretty big part of why kids today play sports. If you ask any coach or player, some of the best memories that a team can make come from those long road trips when you’re in a bus for hours.
Now, will I let my poor performance in the batting cages get me down? Probably not. I don’t think I’ll ever accept Coach Neale’s invitation for batting practice now, but I still have to redeem myself for my terrible first pitch during the first year that the Trappers were in Pierre. Even though I’m not an athlete anymore, I still feel like I have things to prove athletically. I don’t need to prove these to any of the players, but more so myself.
That’s just the competitor in me. That competitiveness will forever be in me. It’s in me to this day when I go to trivia night at the Fieldhouse. It’s in me when I play video games against a computer or online. It’s in me when I’m watching a team that I cover compete, and I cheer them on even though I’m not supposed to. That’s why I love sports. That’s why I do what I love, and why I love what I do.
