You might’ve noticed this high school football season is just a tad bit different.
Lyman played a Thursday game against White River, while Stanley County played a Friday afternoon game against Bon Homme. Pierre T.F. Riggs played a Saturday night game against Sturgis.
The reason for this unique bit of scheduling is because of a referee shortage of sorts in South Dakota. This shortage is due to a variety of factors, with the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and increasing age of referees being just a couple of factors. There has been an increase of 200 registered officials in the past two years, but not all of those officials are available every Friday night. Being a high school sports referee isn’t a full-time job. Most, if not all referees, have another occupation. I’ve seen coaches, teachers, farmers and bartenders refereeing games. Those people may have to leave their job in the middle of the day in order to make the game on time.
Some referees may travel quite a ways for $125 a game. Unless they live in the town in which they are reffing, they may not get home until well around midnight or later. On top of their work responsibilities, a referee has a personal life, just like you and me. They’ve got weddings and family things to go to. The best referees aren’t in it for the money, but rather the love of the game and a chance to give back.
These same officials that are travelling around the state get consistently berated for the calls they do or do not make by coaches, players, but especially fans. I’ve talked in the past about the treatment of officials, particularly in basketball. The abuse they take from the people in the stands that will most likely tell you that you couldn’t pay them enough to referee a game is outrageous. I get being passionate about your kid and the team they play on. However, you’ve got to be a little more realistic about things. No, a referee isn’t going to get every call right, but just because a call went against the team you root for doesn’t mean the referee is against you. Thinking that way makes you look selfish and somewhat stupid.
I’ll be the first to admit that I do criticize officials as well, but I try to give them the benefit of the doubt. After all, I’m not the one out there amongst the throng of humanity. If the game is streamed or televised, it makes it even worse, because you can see if an official made a correct call or not with instant replay. That same abuse that referees take in person and online is making a lot of referees rethink getting out there on the field or court. Constant hate takes a toll on you mentally, and it begins to feel like it’s not worth the small amount of money you make. We’re in an age where how we treat mental health, including how we talk about it, is changing. There’s a mentality that if you pay the ticket, you can say and do whatever you want, but that mentality is asinine. It’s a caveman’s mentality, and we’re hopefully a way more advanced society than that.
There is a registration fee, and a process of familiarizing yourself with the rulebook, in order to become a referee. If you’re a rookie ref, I’m sure there’d be a whole host of veteran referees in your area that would be willing to help you out with all of that. Refereeing, quite like coaching or any good occupation, is a family. There’s something nice about seeing referee crews interacting with each other. They’ll joke around with each other quite a bit.
I’m not a big fan of playing high school football on Thursdays until it’s the last week of the regular season or playoffs. I’m definitely not a fan of playing football on Saturdays in this area. For one, Saturdays in the fall are traditionally for college football, not high school football. If you play a high school football game on Saturday, a kid could miss out on a taking in a college football game on a recruiting trip, which is important in helping that kid make his college decision. Sioux Falls schools do occasionally play football on Saturday, but I’m sure if you were to ask the players, they probably hate it. Other sports are played on Saturdays, but those competitions are usually over by the evening. Most football games are played after 6 p.m. There’s nothing quite like having a free Saturday night. A free Saturday night is one of life’s greatest pleasures, a small victory of sorts. After all, Thursday Night Lights and Saturday Night Lights don't hit the ear or eye quite like Friday Night Lights does. The other two just look gross and wrong.
Increasing referee pay is one way to entice referees, but that likely comes with a cost to the consumer. Ticket prices could increase, as could concession stand prices. That’s the price you have to pay though if you want to ensure that kids play their games on a normal day. Generally speaking, there are no sporting events on Wednesdays or Sundays in South Dakota, as those are days dedicated to going to church. I don’t foresee high school games sanctioned by the SDHSAA ever being held on a Sunday, but I think Wednesday is possible, especially if you’re at a school that doesn’t prioritize religion when scheduling events. The only sport that I can remember seeing be scheduled on a Wednesday is a couple Sully Buttes cross country races in October. It has been said that money is the root of all evil, but in this case, it’s the root of good. If you increase the pay of a referee, chances of more people getting involved in the profession increase. It’s a pretty common sense tactic, but not one I honestly envision happening unless there’s a public outcry for it. However, it is something that I’ve seen a couple of coaches in the state campaign for.
There are more referees in the state, but they need to get younger. If you go to a game today, you’ll likely see a referee crew that includes someone that’s at the very least in their 50s. That person doesn’t have a whole lot of time left in the game, so it is important to get someone new in there. As you age, your body breaks down. You don’t see, hear or react as well as you used to. That’s simple biology.
I hope this issue is fixed sooner rather than later. I’ve said in the past that I do not envy the SDHSAA, referees or athletic directors, because they have a way harder job than I do. I don’t want to see any more Saturday high school football games, unless it’s a special circumstance like a State Championship. If I see or hear you yelling at a referee on a Friday night, I also better see you applying to be an official on Monday morning. This is far from being the only issue that football has in this state, but it’s likely the most important.
