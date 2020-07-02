There’s a lot of Fourth of July traditions in this world.
Some people like to light things on fire, and watch those same things go boom in the night sky. Some enjoy a good barbeque with family and friends. Some like to enjoy a rodeo.
For me, there’s nothing that quite gets me going on the Fourth of July more than a good game of baseball.
The first time I ever went to a Major League baseball game was on the Fourth of July. It happened in 2013. Target Field was only about three years old at the time. I got myself and my best friend Wyatt Perry tickets in the Home Run Porch area in left field. Those tickets were my birthday present to Wyatt, since his birthday was at the end of July.
The Minnesota Twins, powered by Joe Mauer, Brian Dozier, Justin Morneau and Trevor Plouffe, were taking on the evil empire known as the New York Yankees. The best player on the Yankees at the time was Robinson Cano. They also had Ichiro Suzuki, Travis Hafner, Joba Chamberlain and Vernon Wells. The Captain, Derek Jeter, was on the disabled list with an injury. Alex Rodriguez was playing on the Charleston RiverDogs on a rehab assignment.
Regardless of who was or wasn’t there, it was a game I’ll never forget.
I was ten years old when Ichiro burst onto the scene with the Seattle Mariners. His quirkiness and speed when hitting was appealing to me. I loved the way that he would slap the ball around the field. No matter how hard you’d try, you’d almost never be able to get him out. He was that fast.
When he left Seattle, I was a little stunned. It’s not often you lose the face of your franchise. The Mariners were never my favorite team by any stretch, but they were never a team that you could hate. They always had players you could enjoy, whether that would be Ichiro, Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson, Felix Hernandez or Edgar Martinez.
I got to see the closest to prime Ichiro that I could ever see. He went 3-for-5, and was a home run shy of the cycle. Justin Morneau hit two home runs for the Twins, both to right field. The Yankees ended up coming away with a 9-5 victory. I don’t think I could ask for more from my first MLB experience.
That day ingrained in me a deeper liking of baseball. No, it’s not my favorite sport, but it’s probably top five. I still love Ichiro to this day. I even have a bobblehead of him that I won from a cereal box on my desk.
When I see how long it took for Major League Baseball to come to an agreement on when to start their season, and how many games will be played, I get a pain in my heart. Baseball is baseball. It’s one of the oldest and more pure games in the world. When it’s played right, and the people in charge remain in the background, baseball can be one of the more beautiful games to watch. I don’t think MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will ever get the same level of vitriol and hatred that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman get, but baseball needs a little bit of an image rehab after what has transpired in Major League Baseball recently.
This weekend, I plan on watching baseball, albeit of a different level. The Pierre Trappers play the Hastings Sodbusters in the second game of a three game series at Hyde Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. CT. I would guess that there would be fireworks on either Friday or Saturday. You can bet that I’ll be there, not because I’d be getting paid to, but because to me, there’s nothing more American than baseball on the Fourth of July. It’s called the National Pastime for a reason. It’s a sport I enjoy, and that enjoyment can be traced back to sitting in the Home Run Porch at Target Field all those years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.