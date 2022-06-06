Tuesday will see the Pierre Post 8 varsity legion baseball team play the Mandan Chiefs in a double header at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The game will function as the home opener for the Eights.
I for one am very excited to see the Post 8 team play in person. They’ve been playing on the road for most of the season, which is a common theme. They are scheduled to play just 15 home games in the regular season compared to 28 games on the road. I wish they played a few more home games than they do, as that gives me a greater opportunity to shoot some photos of them and talk to the players. I hope that Post 8 takes advantage of having those games at home. Playing at home provides the team with a greater opportunity for playing in front of a cheering crowd. Pierre fans historically travel well, but crowds are always more energetic and hyped at home.
This team should be a fun team to watch. It’ll be fun to see Bennett Dean, Aaron Booth and Isaac Polak in action whenever they play. I also like what I’ve seen from them the last few games. Matthew Hanson had three hits in a 9-5 win against Fargo. Brecken Krueger had two hits and two RBIs against Fargo, as well as two RBIs in an 8-5 win against Bellevue East. On Sunday, Jonny Lyons had three hits and four RBIs in a 16-3 win against the Sturgis Titans. Jack Merkwan, who ran track during the spring season, had four RBIs in that Sturgis game.
One off the field storyline to watch for is Lincoln Kienholz’s availability in the month of June. Kienholz, who is a top football prospect and one of Post 8’s best players, will be going on college visits around the country, as he’s narrowed his choices to Wyoming, Wisconsin, Washington and North Dakota State University. Going on these visits means that Kienholz will not be available for some games or practices. That means that some players will have to step up whenever Kienholz is gone. It’ll be fun to see what players take that next step, as well as how good Kienholz will play when he is there. I personally wish him the best of luck during this college choosing process. When he’s out there on the field, I’ll be happy to see him.
Tuesday’s game will also feature the family of Greg Dean receiving the Hometown Hero award. Greg was an important part of the Post 8 family. He was very instrumental in helping me out with stats whenever I needed them. I have great admiration for him and his family, and I look forward to seeing how he’s honored. I have a feeling I’ll miss him, as I’ll need a new person to rely on for stats.
I think Post 8 will have a very successful season this year, but I think they’re set up for a very good future. This past weekend, I was able to take in a little bit of the action in the BankWest Tournament at Griffin Park. I saw several potentially future Post 8 players play very well, especially on the pitching side. Some of these youngsters have nasty off-speed pitches. I look forward to seeing how they progress in their careers, as well as how they play the rest of the season.
Overall, I expect a great couple of games on Tuesday, as well as a season full of fun. This feels like a season with the potential for great fun and memories for all. It’ll be great to be at the ballpark to see these kids play, some for their last season as a Post 8 player. There’s great leadership from the returning super seniors that I think will pay dividends as the season goes on.
Now…let’s play ball.
