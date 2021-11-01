If there’s one thing I don’t like, it’s disappointing people.
During the Pierre T.F. Riggs/Sturgis Brown volleyball match on Sept. 10, I did the Wave in between sets, much to the enjoyment of the Pierre T.F. Riggs student section. A week later, I did the Wave again during the Govs’ match against Sioux Falls Lincoln. I was about to post the photos from that edition of the wave when I saw my pesky belly sneaking out underneath my shirt.
That’s when I decided to retire from doing the Wave.
I’ve since decided to change up some things about my life. I’ve given up alcohol, and have been sober since late September. I’ve recently started to workout more. I made a bet with Kyle Glodt from Anytime Fitness that I’d attend a team training workout if the Minnesota Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Now I have to go to that team workout thanks to the Vikings’ perpetual ineptitude to win games they should, especially against a backup quarterback.
I’m working on myself both for my own personal physical and mental health, and also so that I may perform the Wave again during basketball season. Doing the Wave isn’t as fun when it feels like you just ran a marathon. I’ve noticed that my shirts are fitting a little better in the past month, so that could very well be a possibility. However, I would like to thank the students that perform the Wave in my absence, in particular Stanley County’s Lathan Prince. So far, no Pierre T.F. Riggs students have stepped up to do the Wave, but I think they very well could sometime soon if prodded enough.
Maybe I’ll perform the Wave once again some day. Right now, it’s just not something I think will happen. I’m sorry if I’ve disappointed any fans looking forward to seeing me jiggling down the court while doing the Wave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.