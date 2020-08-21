The biggest story this week has been the return to in-person classes for kids in Pierre and throughout the United States. For the Pierre kids, it’s their first in-person classes since March.
This year’s school year is going to be different than most years, but you already know that. As a former high schooler, I’d figure I could lend some advice for students this year.
First and foremost, don’t give your teachers and coaches a hard time. They have a hard enough time as it is dealing with dozens upon hundreds of kids a day, including their own at home. During a pandemic, making sure your teachers know that they’re appreciated, even when it seems like they’re picking on you, is paramount.
I don’t know if school dances and formals are going to be a thing this year, but if they are, don’t try and get back together with a past significant other by asking the DJ to play a Nickelback ballad that you and your past significant other can slow dance to. I can tell you from experience that doesn’t work.
Don’t under any circumstances pick a fight with a wrestler. Your chemistry teacher, which could possibly also be the wrestling coach, will pull you aside and ask you to not do that. They may even ask you to join the wrestling team, which I would actually do. Wrestling is, in my opinion, the best sport to join. You gain tons of friends from other schools that will still be your friends a decade later.
Every school has a rival school that they don’t particularly care for. For example, I’d venture a guess that there is a healthy rivalry between Pierre and Huron, Stanley County and Chamberlain, and Sully Buttes and Potter County. You can hate on those kids from the rival school all you want, but don’t be surprised if you end up being roommates with a kid from that school when you get to college. It happened to me. Hill City and St. Thomas More didn’t particularly like each other when I was in high school. I got to college, and my randomly assigned roommate was from St. Thomas More. He turned out to be a pretty cool guy.
Try and become friends with as many people as you can. If you see someone is down, being bullied and picked on for being what society might consider different, become friends with that kid. It can turn out to be one of the best decisions you will ever make.
Be involved in your school. You can participate in the band, be in the chess club, play on a sports team, sing in the choir, or write for your school paper. Studies show that being involved in some sort of extracurricular activity is beneficial to students. Being involved can open up opportunities for you that wouldn’t normally be there if you didn’t take advantage of them.
Don’t go to bed angry because of school. In fact, don’t go to bed angry at all. Look at the situation that you’re in, and look at how you can improve that situation. If you attack each day with a positive attitude, your school work will improve, and so will your life.
If you’re going through a hard time, talk to someone. It doesn’t matter if they’re another student, a teacher, a guidance counselor or a parent. Talking about your problems will help ease your mind, and will eventually lead to solutions for those problems. The pandemic is one thing. Suicide is another. I don’t want you to die from either.
Again, I know this school year will be challenging, and it most certainly won’t be easy. It won’t be easy for students, coaches, players, administrators, staff members, janitors, parents, legislators, governors, or really anyone. We can get through this together if we treat the situation that we’re in with respect and understanding. On behalf of everyone that I know, I want to wish the students, teachers and others associated with the education of said students a good year at school. May you learn new things that you didn’t know before, and may you prosper inside and outside of the classroom.
