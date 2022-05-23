I hate writing things like this.
This past weekend, I went to a couple dozen graduation parties, a few of which involved Stanley County kids. There was a little bit of an elephant in the room, and it had nothing to do with the kids that are graduating.
If you look on the Stanley County School District FaceBook page, you’ll see openings for nine coaching openings, including four head varsity positions. Most of those coaches are going on to other adventures, which is fine. What I’m writing right now isn’t meant to vilify them in any capacity. If a coach gets another opportunity to coach or teach elsewhere that they might enjoy, they should take it.
However, this situation weighed on my mind greatly as I thought about it over the weekend. In the past five years that I’ve been here in the Capital City area, when it comes to coaching, only one Stanley County coach has been a constant, and that’s head boys basketball coach Max Foth. The rest have either moved on to other opportunities or retired. I think there’s been three athletic directors, three head girls basketball coaches, three head wrestling coaches, two football coaches, two golf coaches and two track and field/cross country coaches. That kind of staff turnover doesn’t feel like it should happen. Stanley County should be viewed as a destination, not a cup of coffee.
The coaching carousel concerns me because it makes my job harder. How am I supposed to know how your kids are doing in sports if the coach changes every year? If it upsets me, I can only imagine how the kids feel.
I think that’s what should be first and foremost when hiring the next batch of coaches for any school, not just Stanley County. We need to invest in our kids, because they are the future. Having someone come in, coach them up, and then leave has gotta be torture on the kids mentally. They might start to feel resentful towards coaches and teachers. Why would they listen to them if all they do is leave? That’s why you’ve got to change the culture in a place to one of consistent stability.
Yes, you might think that moving people in and out of positions of authority is just a part of life. I for one can vouch for that truth to an extent, since we’ve had two publishers and four managing editors here at the Capital Journal in the past five years. The newsroom changes all the time. It seems like I’m never sitting next to the same person for longer than a couple of months. Every time somebody leaves, I get incredibly sad. But it doesn’t have to be that way.
I know Stanley County people hate it when I compare them to Pierre, but living here, it’s kinda unavoidable. You can see it with your own eyes every day. In Pierre, they’ve had the same baseball coach, football coach and wrestling coach for the past five-plus years. Golf, boys and girls basketball, volleyball and more sports have seen coaching changes, but in a lot of cases, the person hired is someone the kids already know and trust. You can see the results of that consistency and stability in how well the kids perform, especially considering the amount of State Championships I’ve witnessed over the years. State champions aren’t built in a year. They’re built over time.
If anybody out there is looking to coach at Stanley County, I urge them to stick around and get to know the people. They’ll come to find out that there are great people here who have excellent kids. If you’re around them long enough, you almost become a part of their family. If you need a bite to eat, they’ll give that to you. Do you need a purple shirt to wear instead of the same shirt you’ve been wearing for a week? They’ll give you one. Do you need to know about good deals on tractors and such? They’ve probably got 10 minutes to tell you a tale.
We’ve got great people in this area, and they deserve the best possible people to teach and coach their kids. To those that are moving on to other things, I wish you the best of luck. I’d be lying to you if I said I didn’t wish you stayed a little longer. To the new coaches and teachers coming in, you’ve got the greatest kids in the world to work with. Trust me. I’ve been here long enough to know that fact.
