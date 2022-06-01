It feels like an important thing to have goals.
Some goals are easier to achieve than others, but that doesn’t make them any less significant. I’ve decided to tell you all a few of my goals, because they could impact what you see in this paper or online.
The first goal is to try and get an Athlete Q and A done for every issue. The only way an Athlete Q and A gets bounced is if there’s something else that deserves major coverage, like a State Tournament, or I don’t receive answers in time. Maybe I’ll expand the Athlete Q and A to include coaches and assistant coaches. Q and As are typically very easy to do. I come up with the questions, and the subject in question answers them, usually at their own leisure. I feel like people like these Q and As more than they like most of what I write, which is honestly great to see.
Another goal I have is to take time off when I need to. As much as I love sports, movies and music, it can get downright exhausting sometimes to have to try to consume everything that happens, and then tell you all about it to the best of my abilities. It can get draining both mentally and physically. Taking care of my mental health in particular is something I plan on doing, which means that every now and then, I might not be at a baseball game you might expect me to be at. If all you do is the same thing every single day, things can get monotonous and boring. You need to spice things up with a little variety from time to time.
That brings me to my next goal, which is kinda personal: I’ve got to have fun while I’m not working. Earlier this year, I bought my nephew and I some tickets to the WWE show in Rapid City on June 18 as a present for him graduating high school. I plan on having fun at that, which unfortunately means I have to miss the Saturday of Oahe Days. There’s a concert or two that I might want to enjoy in Sioux Falls and in the Black Hills this summer. I plan on trying to go to those if I can. I’ve missed more than enough weddings for my friends and family than I can count. I plan on attending a wedding or two. Maybe I’ll go to an MLB game for the first time in eight years. Maybe I’ll accept another invitation to go out on the river again like I did late last summer. Maybe I’ll work out with the football team like I did two summers ago. The crazy thing about me taking time to enjoy life is that I think the kids that I cover, as well as their parents, would be more than okay with it. They’d rather me be out living my best life than being stuck in Pierre all summer long. No offense to Pierre, but there’s more to life than what this town can provide.
Speaking of being outside of Pierre, I plan on going to a Four Corners game this summer. I’ve been here for five years, plus one as a summer intern, and I’ve never been to a Four Corners game. I know how blasphemous that might sound. Typically, there’s a Trappers game, a Post 8 game or something else that drags me away from attending a Four Corners game. I want to know more about the team, how they came to be and why they play where they play. It sounds like a winning idea.
I plan on actually reading more, with a starting goal of three books this summer. I know that sounds doable to some, but it can be hard to find time to actually read. Plus, reading is a big part of what my job is. Typically, when you do something for a living, you don’t want to go home and do the same thing you were just doing. However, I think reading more will be good for me, because it will take away from the time I spend looking at a screen all day, which can be very harmful.
Lastly, my goal is to do all of this, but still provide you with good things that you enjoy. I’ve been told that it feels like I’m the biggest fan of these kids in this area, which I appreciate hearing. I’m sure I’ll still get plenty of emails telling me how awful I am, that I shouldn’t say some things that people that don’t have my platform are most certainly thinking, or that I should cover things that I already am covering. My goal will never be to please everybody, because that comes with a sacrifice of time and mental well being. It’s also impossible. Trust me when I say that no one hates me more than me. I’m a perfectionist at heart, and I’m never satisfied entirely. There’s always room for improvement.
That’s why it’s important to have goals. I’ve told you what mine are. If you haven’t yet, set some for yourself. We might not accomplish all of our goals, but hopefully, when this summer is over, we’ll all feel a little more fulfilled.
