There are things that are harder for me to understand than others.
I go through phases where I’ll love a sport more than I would normally. I’ll get really amped up for the beginning of the season, and my interest slowly declines until playoffs start coming into view. If you’re winning, the interest is sort of sustainable. If winning has become the expectation as opposed to the hope, that interest sustainability is lessened considerably for me.
I say all of this to say the following...this year’s volleyball season has been unlike any volleyball season I’ve seen in my five years of covering the sport. I’ve enjoyed the sport way more this season than I have in the past. I can truthfully only speak on the atmosphere at Stanley County and Pierre T.F. Riggs, as those two schools are the only two schools I’ve been able to catch home matches at. It’s kinda hard for me to truly understand why this season has been different, but I have some ideas.
For starters, one of my good friends, Zak Fogle, got a job as an assistant volleyball coach in Canton. In my discussion with him, I’ve noticed how passionate and enthusiastic he is about the sport. Growing up in South Dakota, there’s never really been any opportunities for high school boys to play volleyball outside of a game between basketball players and wrestlers for charity. Maybe you’ll have a game or two in PE class, but that’s it. Once Zak got to coach volleyball, he was forever hooked. He told me he wished he had started coaching volleyball sooner.
Secondly, I have not seen a Stanley County or Pierre volleyball team play this well. In the time that I’ve been in Pierre, these two volleyball teams are the best volleyball teams I’ve seen from either school. This season is the first time both Stanley County and Pierre have double digits in the win total since 2016. Before this season, I had never seen either school win more than eight matches in a season.
The atmosphere in Parkview Gymnasium and Riggs Gymnasium feels different. The fans are more excited than they have been in years, and they seem more welcoming than ever. In past seasons, I saw smaller crowds that didn’t really get into the action as much as they do now. On occasion, you’d see a fan watching that night’s NFL game on their phone instead of watching the match they were physically in attendance at. That doesn’t happen anymore, at least not while the ball is in play. Now, the gyms are more full, and the crowds are louder and more into what they’re seeing on the court.
I’d also credit great coaches with helping these teams excel on the court. Pierre T.F. Riggs coach Tiffany Stoeser and Stanley County coach Stephanie Huber, as well as their assistants, have done an incredible job of getting these girls ready for play. Hitting errors will still happen, but I feel like I didn’t see as much as I would in the past. On top of that, the depth of both teams has really shown through. Sure, you see a lot of the same players listed at the top of the stat sheet, but if a star has an off night, a younger player will be there to pick up the slack. At risk of singling out players, I’ve been incredibly impressed by the growth and improvement of Stanley County’s Cadence Hand and Pierre’s Reese Terwilliger, both of whom are only sophomores.
I know Stanley County’s season is over now. It didn’t end like they’d like, especially considering they had a home playoff match that they earned the right to play in Parkview Gymnasium stolen from them due to the referee shortage. Nobody liked that Stanley County had to play in Winner on Tuesday night, especially considering that Dupree’s bus literally drove through Fort Pierre on their way down to Winner. Region 6A wasn’t the only Region impacted by the shortage. The other Regions that I noticed had teams playing what should have been home playoff games at neutral sites were Region 1A, Region 7A, Region 1B, Region 4B and Region 6B. I doubt you’ll see that kind of issue in Class AA, where there are no regions. It’s unfortunate that it happened the way it did, and I sincerely hope it never happens again. That unfortunate occurrence shouldn’t diminish what was a great season for Stanley County, but it does leave a little sour taste in the mouth. They should still be proud of what they were able to accomplish.
Pierre is still alive, and they will get to host a playoff match against an opponent that was not determined before this was written. I have full confidence in them that they’ll win that match, and return to the Class AA State Volleyball Tournament for the first time since 2016. I'm confident enough to the point where I've asked my boss to book a hotel for State already. I'm used to doing that for football, but not volleyball. The Govs volleyball team has reinvigorated the enthusiasm for volleyball for so many people, including myself. Whereas in past years, my interest in volleyball may have been lacking, this Govs team, and the aforementioned Stanley County team, has got me feeling like we might need to make room in some trophy cases soon.
