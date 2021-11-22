There’s a saying that kids say these days. This (insert event here) was like a movie.
To say this past weekend at the State Volleyball Tournament was like a movie would be an understatement.
This weekend was my first time at the State Volleyball Tournament since it’s become a combined tournament with all the classes in the same building. I had made a few appearances whenever Lyman would make the Class B State Volleyball Tournament. I seem to remember going to State in 2012-13 in Mitchell and Huron. Since I’ve been at the Capital Journal, none of the local teams had made it to State until this season.
I’d venture a guess and say that the State Volleyball Tournament did not go as the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team would have wanted, or how the fans would have liked. The Govs came into the State Tournament as the no. 5 seed, and they finished eighth. That kinda shows you that when it comes to the State Tournament, seeding doesn’t matter as much as you might think.
However, I think that the Govs teams and fans enjoyed the experience. The Govs fans sure came to play the first two days. Once Saturday rolled around, I think a few of those fans went home a little early, but the student section was mostly intact. I was glad to see the Govs student section actually show up. There were a few schools from out east that barely had a student section, which is quite unfortunate. If the tournament was in the Premier Center, that might not be the case. The Govs should be proud of the amount of support they received from their fellow students, and the administration that allowed students the option of missing school to support the team.
Let’s talk about the venue. I’ve heard a lot of people talk about how small The Monument is in relation to the Premier Center, but I think that’s definitely not the case. I think it’s just the right size. The parking was more adequate than the parking was last week at the DakotaDome, where if you show up late, you’re out of luck for a spot. There was plenty of seating for fans of six schools to watch their team play at the same time. I went up into the stands on a couple of occasions, and the views from the stands were pretty great. The venue isn’t exactly perfect. No venue ever is. I do think they did the radio guys a disservice by putting them all on one side. If the game you called was on the other side of the arena, it might have been just a tad bit difficult to see what was going on without binoculars.
Personally, I had a blast not just covering the Govs, but seeing a whole bunch of familiar faces from different towns. My alma mater, Hill City, placed sixth in the Class A State Tournament. I got to visit with a few of my old teachers, neighbors and friends from back home. I’ll take this time to recognize Hill City coach Renae Schneider, who took over as head coach in the middle of the season after the previous coach resigned due to reasons that still have not been disclosed. The Chester Area Flyers took home the Class B Consolation Championship. Lyman fans might recognize eighth grader Emmerson Eppard, who is the daughter of Doug and Julie Eppard. Doug Eppard used to coach the Lyman Raiders basketball team, and was a teacher in the Lyman School District. There was also public address announcer Kevin Phillips, who was often the guy I’d listen to on my way to school or other events on 93.9 The Mix. It was great to see so many familiar faces.
The amount of food options in Rapid City was impressive. I enjoyed eating at Ron’s Cafe, HuHot Mongolian Grill and Jersey Mike’s. Rapid City has added a whole lot of different food and entertainment options since I last lived near there about a decade ago. Safeway, which is the West River equivalent to Hy-Vee, was an incredible grocery store to visit. It’s a weird thing that I do, going to other towns to see what their grocery stores are like. The north side Wal-Mart had a few things out of stock, while the south side Wal-Mart was still the best of the two Wal-Marts. It’s been that way since the time the south side Wal-Mart was built.
Overall, Rapid City was a great place that I missed greatly. I hadn’t been there since the Govs soccer team won State in a blizzard. I wished I would have explored the city more, gone to a few more restaurants, and seen what a few more stores had to offer. The State Volleyball Tournament was a blast. I’m confident that the Govs volleyball team will make a return trip to State next year. They return a lot of key pieces, and will have a few newcomers who are really good from the brief action I’ve seen. I hope that the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors make a return to Rapid City for the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team goes to the State Boys Basketball Tournament a week later. I’ll always prefer Rapid City over Sioux Falls. It’s my home away from Pierre. For one great weekend, it felt pretty nice to be home.
