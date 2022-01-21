I’ve written way too many eulogies and tributes in my five years here at the Capital Journal. This one here… this might be one of the toughest.
I don’t know what you can say about Greg Dean that hasn’t already been said on social media and on the radio. He was the best guy ever. I don’t think I ever once saw Greg get angry. He was always calm, usually had a smile on his face, and was just so kind. I’ll let you know about a couple of things that’ll let you know the man that I remember fondly.
First things first, Greg loved sports. He’d spout out sports stats and make references to Minnesota Vikings legends like Chuck Foreman and Cris Carter. Greg once called Jack Merkwan the Cris Carter of the Pierre football team, because seemingly all that Jack did was catch touchdowns this past season. I told him several times that I think Greg and Jon Winkler are two of the best this town has to offer in terms of calling games. I think the sport Greg arguably loved the most was baseball. He’d pull an old announcer’s trick sometimes and tell you stories about a player’s brother that played in college. He’d consistently send me the team stats whenever I needed them for mid-season and postseason stories. Last season, Greg was interviewed in a lead-up to State Baseball by Midco Sports. I told him not to forget us little people since he hit the big time.
He never did forget us. Last month, I decided I’d do the Scotty Awards. The first two moments I thought of for Moment of the Year were The Pin and The Kick. Greg messaged me to remind me of The Walkoff. It’s a good thing he did that too, because I had completely forgotten about that since I wasn’t at the game. In a way, Greg Dean was clutch.
I have this weird vision in my head of Greg Dean being this mythological being similar to Chuck Norris. It seemed like Greg’s friends liked to give him a good natured ribbing from time to time online. I swear I heard stories about Greg running the court like Kobe Bryant at The Barn at SDSU, or being a wizard on the basepaths in amateur ball. Every successive story I heard about Greg, whether they were true or not, drew me in. When I finally got to know him, I found out Superman was just Clark Kent. Sometimes, Clark Kent could be a superhero.
I’d like to make this point clear: to me, Greg isn’t gone. He’s still with us. He’s in that light above the table directly over the KCCR booth at Riggs Gymnasium. He’s in the hearts and minds of every man, woman and child that goes to games at Riggs. Whenever I go to Korner Grocery, I’ll think of Greg. Whenever he’d go there, he’d send me pics of all of the different sodas that they had there, because he knew I was always looking for new things for Scotty’s Crunchy Critiques. If the legacy of a man is what he leaves behind him, Greg leaves behind a Mount Rushmore level family. They are the nicest people you’ll ever meet. Greg and his family, especially his two youngest sons, were some of the first people to welcome a misfit like myself to town.
I love Greg Dean. I hope that whenever it’s my time, he’ll be there, probably with a sweet corn flavored soda he got from the Korner Grocery in the sky. He’ll probably want to talk about sports from the 1970s and 1980s, because he knew I was a history buff. When I go to games, I’ll look up to the booth. I won’t see him, but I will most certainly feel him. Thank you for everything, Greg. See you down the road.
