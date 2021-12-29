Instant profound sadness. That’s what I felt when I saw the news of John Madden’s passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday evening.
I’ve been asked before why myself and others throughout the world feel sad when someone dies that we’ve never met. For years, I’ve never been able to properly answer that question. I’m going to try right now by explaining what John Madden meant to me, and maybe to an extent, millions of people around the world.
When John Madden called a football game on Fox or ABC, which is where he was for the duration of his time during my life, you knew the game was a must-watch. You knew the teams were good, and the players were a sight to behold. John Madden didn’t just call a game; he provided a soundtrack to our lives. He spoke about football as if it was a gift from above that he never wanted to let go. He loved the game, which made others love it.
Kids today pick up their copy of Madden, whether it be in the store or by digitally downloading it. They see the name Madden, but I’m not sure they know exactly who the game is named after. After these past few days, I think they know now. The Madden video game, which hasn’t necessarily been great since the mid-2000s, is a staple of the video game industry. The man who the game is named after will hopefully be on the legendary cover next year. It’ll give a reason for parents across the world to tell their kids who John Madden was.
I’ve played Madden for over 20 years. I’ve made countless memories playing that video game. From rage quitting after losing, blocked field goals, and way too many interceptions thrown with Tom Brady, I have many reasons to love that game. John Madden wanted to make that game to teach kids about football, and to help them grow a love of the game. He succeeded in that.
On the field, there has been no coach better than John Madden was. Of all the coaches that won 100 games or more in NFL history, John Madden has the greatest winning percentage. Yes, he may have only won one Super Bowl, but that didn’t really matter. Madden’s teams won a lot. There’s a generation of Raiders fans that adore the man. Madden’s love of the game translated on the field to building a winning culture for the Raiders, a culture the team is still trying to build upon to this day.
Off the field, Madden was a legendary pitchman. If you’re a person of a certain age, you remember very distinctly John Madden’s Tinactin and Miller Lite commercials. I’ve never had athlete’s foot, but I know that tough acting Tinactin is the way to go. His Miller Lite commercials, particularly the ones from the 1980s, are fascinating time capsules that can just leave me speechless.
My favorite football player of all time is Brett Favre. There might not be anyone more tied to Favre than Madden. Before Joe Buck gushed on and on about Madison Bumgarner in the World Series, you had Madden’s love of Brett Favre. Favre’s wild gunslinger style captivated Madden, and in turn, made me a fan of both men. I have John Madden to thank for a bit of that.
The last thing I’ll say before I’m done here is this: if there is a world beyond that in which we are living, I’m so very glad that the great Pat Summerall and John Madden are finally reunited. They’re the greatest announcing team of my lifetime. When I hear Pat Summerall and John Madden call a game, I’m transported back to a much more simple time. There wasn’t any COVID-19. The world seemingly wasn’t as divided politically as it currently is. My parents hadn’t yet been divorced, and my family was whole. My grandparents were still alive. We’re in my uncle’s house near Agar. It’s Thanksgiving, and the Cowboys are playing the Vikings. Whose voice is ever present in the background? Yup…John Madden.
Thank you, John Madden. For everything.
