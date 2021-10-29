You hate to see it.
Earlier this week, like a lot of you, I received the news that the Oahe Speedway was gone after via social media. A lot of feelings went through me when I read the news: anger, sadness and profound regret that I didn’t go there more often.
Then I remembered something that happened this past summer, something that I would like for the Morris family who owned the Oahe Speedway to know about.
For those who may have forgotten, my cousin Charles Serbousek and his grandson Joseph tragically died this past summer near Farm Island. Charles, or Chuck as I’ve grown to know him, loved racing cars at the Oahe Speedway. It was a family affair, as Chuck’s son Eric soon adopted the same love for racing as his father had. Joseph loved hanging out with his grandpa and his dad, helping them work on cars. He looked forward to the day that he could race a junior dragster down the same Oahe Speedway that his family did.
After Chuck and Joseph’s funeral, the two got to do something not many that were there will ever forget. They took one last ride down the Oahe Speedway together. It may have been in a hearse, but it is something that still brings a small tear of joy to my eye as I write this.
The Morris family did not have to let them take that ride. The track was pretty rugged at the time, and was certainly not ready for racing. But the Morris family allowed for that to happen. On behalf of my family, I would like to thank the Morris family for that moment.
When I look back on the moment I read the news, I realize that a lot of the anger that was felt and displayed in the comment section was not necessarily geared toward the Morris family; it was towards the people that bought the property, who are turning it into the Codger’s Castaway RV Park. A lot of people wanted the Oahe Speedway to stick around, and I don’t blame them. On the Oahe Speedway side of things, the comment section was met with more remembrance and fondness for the Oahe Speedway. Now, some people are trying to sell their dragsters and their cars. They don’t want to go to Sturgis Dragway or Thunder Valley Dragways in Marion; they want to stay where they are, and that’s home at the Oahe Speedway.
Just this past year alone, about a dozen dragways across the nation have either closed down or temporarily ceased operations. Oahe Speedway is sadly one of those casualties. Some of that could be chalked up to the COVID-19 pandemic. For others, it could be the cost of operating a dragway that caused them to shut down.
I’ll always remember the Oahe Speedway fondly. It took a 25 year old kid, and made him more aware and appreciative of the drag racing world. It’s where I met family members I previously had never met, and family friends that I was too young to remember before. The Oahe Speedway was a place where, if the weather was in the triple digits, the Miller family was there to make sure I was hydrated. I thank the Morris family for always being gracious and allowing me to cover races there whenever I could get a break from baseball. I would also like to give my best wishes to the Codger’s Cove people, who are probably feeling a good amount of disdain from a lot of people whose racing days may be behind them. May their business be fruitful. It may take some time for myself and others to get used to not seeing the Oahe Speedway there when we drive by. The Oahe Speedway may have only existed for 17 years, but it will live on forever in the hearts and minds of those fortunate enough to be around for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.