Initially, I wanted to write something a little different than what you’re about to read. After a good conversation with a couple of great people, I’ve decided to pivot just a bit.
This one’s for the men and women who make sure that the rules are followed out there on the basketball court, wrestling mat and other places of competition. This one is for the referee.
A referee can be and do many different things. They can be a man or a woman, old or young. A referee can look to be in good shape physically. Maybe they even have a little more to love. Honestly, as you get older, that can tend to happen. They can drive as little as a few short blocks from their house to work a game or two. I’ve heard of referees coming in from as close as Murdo, or as far as Rapid City and even Omaha. I’ve seen some local referees that we have here travel all the way to Kadoka to work at a game. For those referees that have to travel those distances, a game might not get over until 9-9:30 p.m. After the game, those same referees have to make the trek back home, tired and weary not only from the travel and running up and down the court, but also worn out mentally from the things they hear from the crowd.
Sometimes, the crowd is justified in their complaints. While it might technically be the rule, it is rather unfortunate when you see a player get a technical foul for trying to protect himself from harm by hanging on the rim for a second or two after a dunk. It is also rather unfortunate when you see a player get a technical for saying elementary level profanity that could be seen and heard in a Disney movie. However, more often than not, I tend to agree with the person wearing the stripes. After all, they’re paid to do what they do for a reason.
For a lot of referees, that reason is simple: they want to give back. Chances are that they used to compete in the sport in which they work. I know a couple of wrestling referees who are Hall of Famers, or at least they should be, for a couple of local area schools for their wrestling careers. They do what they do because they love it. I’ll be the first to say that the majority of referees are pretty good at their jobs.
Does the crowd get a little too rowdy at times? Absolutely. I think I’ve seen a couple of warnings given out to the crowd on a couple of occasions at various schools in the area, in particular the student section. Sometimes, it’s even the parents and other family members that get the warnings. The referees get annoyed with some of the things they hear, and rightfully so. I have found myself annoyed by the same things, especially the pleas for three second calls that usually come from people that have no idea how a three second violation is supposed to be called. I’ve even heard of an ejection being handed down at one particular school in this state. According to that school’s athletic director, the offending party later apologized for their behavior, which is good to see.
The referee abuse doesn’t end when the game does. They’ll go home, log onto social media, and see parents and other people talking about how awful they are at their jobs, which is something that doesn’t happen in every profession. I’ve seen the same type of vitriol for fast food and restaurants workers, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone do that for a farmer, firefighter or accountant. If that kind of behavior was brought down upon those respected professions, it wouldn’t look very good for those doing the complaining, would it?
When that clock hits zero, the game is over. Time to move on. A referee isn’t out to get you just because a few calls don’t go your way. Players may not execute like they should, and coaches may not have drawn up a good gameplan. There’s several factors that play into a loss. A referee’s call or lack of call shouldn’t be considered one of them. Referees don’t get caught on their back in a cradle, nor do they turn the ball over.
The season is winding down. Playoff time will soon be upon us. Emotions are sure to be at an all-time high, especially for the seniors in their respective sports. I know, and love, that Pierre in particular has a message about respecting the referees before every game. I would like to echo those sentiments. Let the players play, let the coaches coach and let the referees do their jobs. We don’t need to embarrass the athletes by getting warnings and technicals because of fan behavior. Getting to see these athletes put their talents on display in person is a privilege. In some schools in this state, they don’t even allow fans in the building. In the schools within our area, they do. We are lucky to be able to watch these kids compete in person. If it wasn’t for the referee, we probably wouldn’t be granted that luxury.
Therefore, I send a heartfelt thank you to the referees. I respect what you do, and I know a lot of others do as well.
