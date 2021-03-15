This past weekend’s State Girls Basketball Tournaments, coupled with the State Boys Varsity Hockey Tournament, were such a blessing. It made my weekend much more enjoyable.
It actually was so good that I almost forgot that we didn’t even have this last year.
About a day after my birthday, which is March 10, I remember sitting in The Fieldhouse on a Fieldhouse Trivia Night. I looked up at one of the televisions they have at the bar. The Utah Jazz canceled a game after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. That was the snowball that eventually grew into the full blown avalanche of emptiness that was a world without sports due to COVID-19.
The State Basketball Tournaments were canceled, which meant Nick Wittler and the Sully Buttes Chargers couldn’t put their skills on display in Aberdeen. My alma mater, the Hill City Rangers, couldn’t compete in the State A Girls Tournament for the first time. The State Hockey Tournament was canceled, which meant the Oahe Capitals couldn’t win their first State Championship since 2011.
It was all terrible, which makes this season’s tournaments that much more meaningful. That also means that there’s some people that need to be thanked.
The first people that need to be thanked are those in charge, in this case, the SDHSAA and SDAHA. They probably haven’t gotten nearly the credit they deserve for us being able to have the tournaments we just had and will continue to have later this week. They took advice from the CDC and the Department of Health, and let the schools know of these guidelines. Sure, some schools adhered to those guidelines and rules more than others, but the choice to do such was put forth by these associations. They took the safety of the athletes seriously, and I thank them for that.
The second people that need to be thanked are the coaches and athletic directors. Having been to a handful of practices, I can tell you that the health of the athletes is important to the coaches. Temperatures are checked. Masks are especially worn during wrestling practice, since it’s practically impossible not to be within close contact in practice or on the mat. Yes, there were a few hiccups, and some kids and game/tournament participation were thrown out due to close contact rules. For the most part, the winter sports season has gone pretty smoothly.
Thirdly, I want to thank the parents and families. I know sometimes parents like to take vacations or family trips with their kids during the season. With the situation being what it is, a lot of things are closed down, so they can’t do the things they would’ve done normally. Regardless, those parents knew how important it was to their kids to have a season, so they didn’t try and jeopardize it by doing needless things.
The officials also deserve some credit. During a pandemic, finding someone to administer the rules for contests can be very hard. Some officials likely sat out the year. There were a few officials I saw this year that I don’t think I’d ever seen before. For those that were officials during this pandemic, thank you.
Lastly, and probably most importantly, is the athletes who competed this winter season. They didn’t have to compete this year. They did, not only because they wanted to, but because they needed to. They needed that outlet. It was awesome to see them succeed. Without going into my specific favorite moments, I was happy to be a small part of it. To the very few amount of students that were able to play in the pep band during athletic events, thanks for providing a soundtrack to all that we witnessed.
There’s still one more tournament to get through, but I feel like we’re officially on the downswing of this thing. For those that will compete in the State Boys Basketball Tournaments this weekend, I wish all of them luck. Hopefully, the venues continue to take the proper precautions to ensure the safety of all that attend and compete. On top of that, I hope they make this experience for the athletes something they’ll always remember. I have a feeling that by this time next year, things will be back to normal. We’ll have full attendance at sporting events. Masks will hopefully be a thing of the past. COVID-19 may still be around, but with medicine and a greater knowledge of the virus, we’ll know how to manage it better. To all that are reading this right now, give yourself a round of applause. We made it through the winter season.
Now...let’s get ready for spring.
