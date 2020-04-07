Life doesn’t have to necessarily stop due to COVID-19. You can still check things off of your bucket list. That’s what I did on Monday afternoon.
I’ve never flown in a plane before. I’ve driven every place that I’ve ever been to, whether it be WrestleMania in Dallas or the Final Four in the Twin Cities. It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do. I got offered the chance to fly in the air by Jamie and Caleb Huizenga.
Caleb is a student at South Dakota State University. Aside from his exploits in the pool for the Jackrabbits swimming team, Caleb is a part of the aviation program at SDSU. He has over 100 hours of experience flying a plane. Caleb has a small plane that can fit maybe four people that he can use for practice flying. Since I’ve never been in the air before, Caleb offered me a chance to sit right next to him while he flew. We took off from Mustang Aviation around 2 p.m.
My immediate thought on takeoff was, “Whoa...I’m in the air right now.” We flew around Pierre, where I got to see vacant baseball fields, softball fields and football fields. That kinda made me sad, but then we flew up towards the Oahe Dam. While on our way towards the dam, I saw what I learned was Grey Goose. I didn’t know Grey Goose was as big as it was. I thought it was just the Grey Goose Social Club and Grey Goose Motors. I knew people lived in that area, but I didn’t know how many there were.
We decided to fly over Onida after passing over the Oahe Dam. While on our way to Onida, I noticed that land is basically broken up into blocks. This is something that you don’t really realize until you’re up in the air. You’ll drive past all of that land without knowing what it really looks like from above. I also noticed that there is a lot of water on some land that hasn’t dried up from past snowstorms. It creates little lakes in some fields, which I am sure were supposed to be crop land. It probably makes it hard for someone that sells crop insurance to sell insurance if the land is full of water when it’s not supposed to be.
We flew back towards Mustang Aviation after flying over Onida. Landing was a lot smoother than I expected it to be. Caleb Huizenga is a very good pilot. I look forward to flying with him and Jamie again in the future. I am definitely afraid of heights, but I took being up in the air pretty well. I didn’t throw up, which I expected to do. I wasn’t dizzy and didn’t experience the motion sickness that I have in the past on things like roller coasters. Flying is something I never thought I’d ever do. I probably wouldn’t have gotten that chance if Caleb wasn’t home because of the schools being closed. I’d recommend flying if you want to get to a far away place. It’s pretty fun, and I look forward to my next flight.
