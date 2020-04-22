Not many things in this world can send goosebumps down my spine quite like the opening notes to Sirius by the Alan Parsons Project.
Inevitably, the next thing I’ll say once I hear those opening notes is the following:
“And from North Carolina, at guard, 6’6”, Michael Jordan!”
Some things have been ingrained in my brain since childhood, and those Chicago Bulls teams from the 1990s is one of them.
That’s why the first two episodes of The Last Dance documentary that took the sports world by storm on Sunday night were so important to me. It was also important to millions of other people too, since it was the most viewed original content for ESPN since 2004.
Some of the things I already knew. I knew that Scottie Pippen was grossly underrated, having played in the shadow of one of the greatest basketball players of all time. I knew that Jerry Krause was the man most responsible for the decline of the Chicago Bulls dynasty. I knew Phil Jackson hated Jerry Krause, and I knew that Jerry Krause hated Phil Jackson. I was not prepared for the things I didn’t know that I learned from watching The Last Dance.
For one, the fact that Scottie Pippen was only the 122nd highest-paid player in the NBA in 1997, and the sixth highest-paid player on the Bulls was astounding to hear. The part about him not being allowed to renegotiate his contract to get more money was even crazier. Pippen’s backstory about the trials and tribulations with his family was also pretty tragic to hear about.
The most surprising thing for me was Jordan’s minute restrictions after his injury in 1985. Sure, you can put a minute restriction on a player after injury. However, you don’t have to be so strict about it to the point that you’ll fire the coach if the player goes over that limit.
I did feel bad for Jerry Krause. Everyone in the first two episodes seemed to speak ill of him. Krause is the only one that is a subject of this documentary that wasn’t allowed to speak for himself. He died in 2017.
Overall, I thought the first two episodes were absolutely fantastic. The subject matter is compelling, and I have a feeling it’s going to get better. I can’t wait for them to talk more about Dennis Rodman in particular. These episodes will run every Sunday for the next few weeks on ESPN. You can find them on ESPN+ if you haven’t been able to watch them yet. It feels good to have sports back in our lives in a somewhat normal capacity again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.