This is yet another case of my mouth getting in the way of my brain.
On Thursday night, I saw a Tweet by Pierre T.F. Riggs assistant coach Nathan Naasz of him running side-by-side with Brock Moser on a kick return in the fourth quarter. The photo brought to mind a photo from the past that had me running side-by-side with Michael Lusk about three years ago or so. I jokingly told Coach Naasz that I would race him sometime.
I honestly didn’t expect for him to take me up on that offer.
The negotiations for when this race was to take place began on Friday during the volleyball match against the Yankton Gazelles. I asked him when he wanted to race. His initial idea was Thursday. He also said that defensive coordinator Shawn Lewis wanted in on the race. I okayed that idea. So we initially agreed to run the race on Thursday.
The time has moved from Thursday to Wednesday to Tuesday. We wanted to make sure that Today’s KCCR sports director Jon Winkler was there to provide commentary. Had it been held on Thursday, Winkler would not have been able to call it due the Pierre T.F. Riggs volleyball team playing on the road against Huron. We decided on Monday morning to move the race to Tuesday. Since the race would be held at football practice at the practice field by the school, it would be fairly easy to go to the race before going to Tuesday’s volleyball match against the Mitchell Kernels. The race will be a standard 40 yard dash.
The hope from all of us is that none of us pull a hamstring during the race. I haven’t competed in a foot race since high school, but I do lift and workout from time to time. Coach Naasz played football at Black Hills State from 2012-2014. I would think that him being the closest to his athletic playing career would be an advantage. Meanwhile, Coach Lewis is in fairly good shape. He probably has to be in order to wrestle with the kids during wrestling season, and show them all the moves that will help them keep the Governors wrestling tradition of winning championships alive.
We’re not selling tickets for this race, although we definitely could get a few people to pay for the possibility of us embarrassing ourselves. There are a few things I would like to get people to do the day of the race. The first thing is to vote. If you’ve already done that, disregard what I just said. If you haven’t, please vote. It’s an important part of being an American. The second thing I would like for you to do is donate money to the school, if at all possible. There are things that the school needs that I would like to see them get. There is a definite need for a bigger weight room, which is something that several coaches have told me to tell the public. If you’ve got 200+ athletes, you’re going to need a bigger weight room than what Pierre currently has. I’d also say that it would be nice to have turf on the football field. While that is definitely a want, and not a necessity, it would be nice to have turf to make things easier when there’s snow or bad weather. I love the annual Mud Bowl like the next Govs fan, but I do think it would make the lives of those washing the jerseys easier if they didn’t have to take those extra steps to get the mud off of the jerseys.
I would like to wish both of my opponents good luck in our race. I know they will bring their best effort. I hope I can do the same. I wish us to leave the race with our health intact, and that trainer Kacie Mikkelsen doesn’t have to take care of us in case of injury. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a race to train for.
