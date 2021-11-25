Last year, I wrote a Thanksgiving themed Scott’s Thoughts column that was very well received, so I figured I’d do it again this year.
The first thing that comes to mind, probably because it happened most recently, is my growing appreciation for the sport of volleyball. The Govs and Buffs both had the best seasons they’ve had in my time here. That increase in positive production was refreshing to see. It led to me returning to my home away from home in Rapid City for State Volleyball this past weekend, which was good for my soul. If you stick around in the same place for too long, you can become complacent. Any team that does well enough for me to get a reason to travel is a team to be thankful for.
That brings me once again to the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team. Going to Vermillion for State Football is always a blast, even if I vehemently hate the town and the college that calls it home. That’s just the SDSU Jackrabbit in me. The Govs football team being as good as they’ve consistently been is a great thing for this town. It helps remind people that Sioux Falls does not run everything in the South Dakota sports world, regardless of how much certain people that root for a team that consistently loses on Thanksgiving might say. That’s something to be thankful for.
I’m thankful for the great parents of the kids that I cover. There are a few specifically that come to mind, but I feel like pointing those people out would be in bad taste. I know that there are a few parents and grandparents that don’t necessarily like me, or understand why I do things the way that I do them, and that is okay. You can’t please everybody. As much as the latter brings me down to the point of wanting to quit, those that call me to cheer me up, or tell me that they have my back, are worth sticking around for. The good people far outnumber the bad.
I’m thankful that I made the decision this year to start covering the Lyman sports teams. I think that’s been beneficial for both me and the paper. There are people that read our content that probably didn’t read it before. I’ve been able to go back home for sporting events, and see my grandma consistently for the first time in years. I’ve become friends with people that I didn’t know before leaving Presho in 2003. It’s always good to return home back to your roots, and deciding to cover Lyman helps me do that.
I’m thankful for NFL RedZone. There’s nothing that gets me going on Sundays in the fall quite like hearing Scott Hanson say that we’ve got seven hours of commercial free football ahead of us. Being able to watch all of the important plays of every game without being burdened by State Farm commercials starring two quarterbacks that you’re already watching play in a game is the best way to watch football. You don’t really have to watch any punts. If the game isn’t exactly action packed from an offensive standpoint, you don’t have to care about it. They won’t show the game to you if it’s not an aesthetically pleasing game offensively.
I’m thankful for those in the fine arts community. I don’t think they get nearly as much attention as they could. Some aren’t as properly funded as they should be, with some programs having to cut certain activities out of their yearly calendar. That makes me sad, and I wish there was something that could be done to help them. The fine arts are a valuable part of our everyday experience, and they deserve more credit and love for what they do. I love that some teachers in that area of our community have accepted me as one of their own. They’ll invite me to concerts and competitions on occasion. Even if I know I can’t make it, I wish them the best of luck in everything they do.
I’m thankful that I’ve seemingly gotten my physical health back on track. I feel healthier from a mental standpoint as well. That’s been something I’ve been trying to do for months. I’m losing weight and body fat while adding muscle somehow. That’s something that I’ve been striving to do for quite some time. Like a good amount of people, I’ve seen my weight go up and down like a presidential approval rating. It feels like I’ve turned a corner in that battle, and I look forward to where my fitness journey will take me.
Finally, I’m thankful for you. Yes, I said I’m thankful for you reading this right now. You could most definitely be doing something else. Do we agree on everything? Of course not. However, none of what I do, or anyone in any type of business, is possible without its fan base or customers. Thank you for reading my ramblings that I write, and the stories about the things your kids do. It’s cliche to say you’ve got the best of anything, but we have some of the best readers in the state. I can’t wait to see what I’m thankful for next year.
