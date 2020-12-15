I’ve always felt a special connection to the people at Sully Buttes.
My mom and all of her siblings graduated from Agar High School. A good amount of my Serbousek cousins graduated from Sully Buttes High School, where they played various sports. In college, I can remember hanging out with Jalen Lamb, Jordan Lamb and Hayden Hancock, among other Sully Buttes alumni.
However, as much as this story might sound like it’s about me, it’s not. It’s about Mark Senftner.
Senftner, a longtime Sully Buttes football and girls basketball coach, was diagnosed with a brain tumor recently. In late November, Senftner was accidentally struck in the head by a soccer ball while teaching a sixth grade gym class. Senftner fell to the ground, and had a seizure. Senftner was then taken to the hospital. According to an email Senftner sent to his fellow teachers, the kicked ball was how the diagnosis was found.
“What we found was that I have a brain tumor on the left side of my brain,” Senftner said in the email. “The accidental hit with the soccer ball that day was how it was found. The blessing in disguise…”
At the time of this writing, Senftner will coach in tonight’s game against the Lyman Raiders in Presho. Senftner will step aside before the Chargers’ next game against the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers in Onida on Dec. 21. That game will be the first game Senftner will have missed in a 35 year career that has seen him coach at Roscoe, Gregory and Timber Lake. He will be examined at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Assistant coach Susie Rilling will take over head coaching duties in Senftner’s absence.
Since this news broke on Tuesday, the Senftner family has received an outpouring of support from not just members of the Agar-Blunt-Onida communities, but throughout the state. When wondering about what kind of person Senftner is, Yankton Press and Dakotan sports editor James Cimburek noted that Senftner intentionally took a technical foul so injured Avon player Chaylee Nagel could score in the State Tournament four years ago. I can remember a moment in 2017 where Senftner put Landon Severson, a then-freshman who was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis a year prior, into a game against Herreid/Selby Area, where he scored a 75 yard touchdown. I sent Senftner my own message of support today once I heard the news. He appreciated me reaching out, and wished me a great holiday season.
One only has to look at the players Senftner has coached to see the impact he’s had on them. Racquel Wientjes, a senior guard at Black Hills State was named the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week. Chloe Lamb, a senior guard at the University of South Dakota, was named the Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Whenever I would ask Nick Wittler or Jett Lamb about their athletic accomplishments on the football field, they would always credit their coaches before everything else.
Senftner said in that same email that he sent to his fellow teachers that he is choosing to remain positive, and that he’s hoping for the best case scenario. On behalf of all of the people that know Coach Senftner, I wish him the best of luck in this fight. I believe the competitor in him, which is evident during every game he coaches, won’t allow him to not fight hard. He’s got an awful lot of people behind him and his family that will be willing to drop everything in order to help out. I appreciate Senftner because he always makes a point to thank me after every interview for what I do. I wanted to write this as a way of showing Senftner that I appreciate him right back. I don’t get to cover Sully Buttes nearly as much as I would like, but everytime I do, Coach Senftner has always been accommodating. Thank you for everything, Coach. You’ve got this fight in the bag. We’ll be waiting for you with open arms once you’re ready to come back to the sidelines.
