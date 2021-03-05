As I sat in the gym during the Pierre T.F. Riggs/Winner doubleheader on Feb. 12, I had a thought I’m sure a lot of people had...that it felt different that night.
Maybe it was the fact that Pierre and Winner hadn’t played each other in an eternity, but I loved being there. Winner was a fresh and new opponent. It’s kinda like when you’re a kid. You get a new toy that you enjoy playing with. Chances are you want to play with that toy again, because the first time was pretty electric, as the kids say. After the boys game, I told Winner coach Brett Gardner that I wanted to see them back here again against Pierre. He looked at me and said it sounded like a good idea.
So I came up with an idea. It’s called the Capital City Classic, and it would be held at Riggs Gymnasium. What the Capital City Classic would be can evolve, but my idea is that Pierre, Stanley County and Sully Buttes all get the chance to play a game in the same building in consecutive games. These are the three schools in this area that the majority of people care about. I saw several Sully Buttes players and most of the Stanley County boys basketball team there at Riggs that night. Sully Buttes and Stanley County had already played Winner earlier that season. They wanted to see what a lot of people wanted to see that night: what a Pierre/Winner game would be like.
I’d put good money on Pierre, Stanley County and Sully Buttes people having a healthy respect for each other, but also a bit of a rivalry. You ask any Stanley County kid on the boys roster, and you’d hear them say that they want to play Pierre if given the opportunity. They play each other in the middle school ranks sometimes, and they run into each other at camps. A game between Stanley County and Pierre would bring both towns together in a way not a lot of things could.
But it isn’t just about the teams in this area. It’s about creating new and exciting matchups that you can’t see anywhere else. Imagine what Pierre could do if they played Joe Sayler and the White River Tigers, or the perennial powerhouse that is St. Thomas More, who commonly comes to Pierre for SoDak16 games. Imagine a Stanley County game against a Faith or Platte-Geddes. Imagine Sully Buttes against Custer. Maybe invite a fourth local area team like a Lyman, Miller or Highmore-Harrold to kick things off for everybody. The possibilities are endless.
This wouldn’t just be for the boys either. The girls basketball teams would get a chance to showcase their talents as well. I know that Sacred Hoops is pretty big in this area. Maybe those Sacred Hoops connections can be put to good use, and we get matchups between people who played on the same team in the summer.
One critique I’ve heard about this is that the gym at Riggs might not be big enough. I think those concerns are a little unfounded. For starters, there’s several different classics like what I’m talking about that can be used as examples. Those classics are in smaller towns and gyms like Redfield, Parkston, Warner and Murdo. The Jones County Invitational, one of the more renowned tournaments in the area, is played in what basically is a quonset hut. Riggs Gymnasium is a pretty big gym with much more space than those other gyms that I mentioned earlier. Space shouldn’t be an issue.
I’m an optimistic guy, too. If this were to happen, whether it be next year or down the road, COVID-19 would hopefully not be an issue. You’d be able to pack more people in the gym if this were to take place in non-COVID times. If we’re doing what we should be doing, and it feels like we are, we’re going to have packed gyms next year once again.
I think this Capitol City Classic would also have local businesses that would jump right on it to support it, and possibly sponsor it like Culver’s does the Corn Palace Classic in Mitchell. Pierre’s got a sports marketing department, and I’m positive those businesses involved would be pretty excited about this. Not only that, but the Capital City Classic would bring people to Pierre. Those people would buy food at our restaurants, gas at our gas stations, and maybe a hotel room if they wanted to stay the night. That’s more money in the pockets of local businesses. I don’t know how you can say no to that.
I’ve mentioned this idea on social media, and I doubled down on it when I appeared on Calling All Sports with Mark Ovenden and Mike Henriksen last week. I feel like there’s something there that needs to be explored. I think a lot of people in this area would not only support this idea, but they’d be pretty excited about it if it comes to fruition. Who knows...maybe Pierre can get some revenge on Winner the next time they play. And now...we might even have a name for it in the Capitol City Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.