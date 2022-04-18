If you’re of a certain age, you probably have heard someone older than you tell you about how they used to walk to school uphill both ways in a blizzard.
Sometimes, that older way of thinking can be hazardous. It can also be full of wisdom. I’d be lying to you if I said that some of the wisdom passed down to me hasn’t become permanent. I believe that if you have a chance at a perfect game in baseball, your manager shouldn’t take you out with two innings to go and your pitch count at 80. If a fan is causing a ruckus on the field or on the court, television cameras should be put on them.
I also believe that if an event is canceled, there better be a good reason. And if it is canceled, there had better be a suitable alternative.
Let me present Esports, or electronic sports in longer form.
You might be a little bewildered at the thought of Esports. Isn’t the SDHSAA already considering Esports? Aren’t Esports just video games? Well, yes and no. Yes, the SDHSAA is considering Esports. Yes, Esports athletes are playing video games such as “Madden”, “NBA 2K”, “Call of Duty” and much more. However, they’re doing so as a part of a team. On top of that, Esports is a rapidly growing industry, with the highest earning professional players getting millions of dollars monthly.
Esports is something that is already sanctioned by the National Federation of High Schools. Currently, they sanction State Tournaments for “Rocket League”, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and “League of Legends.” They also sanction regional tournaments involving those three video games, as well as “NBA 2K,” “Hearthstone,” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “Splatoon 2” and “Madden NFL.”
I feel we should consider Esports for the spring for one particular reason. In the fall, you have volleyball, competitive cheer and competitive dance offered. In the winter, you have basketball, gymnastics and wrestling offered. The commonality between all of these sports is that they can all be played indoors. In the spring, you have no indoor sports offered. That means that when weather predictably causes the high school sports schedule to descend into chaos, there’s not a fall back option. There’s not an indoor sport that can at the very least present something that the kids can do while they wait for the weather to cooperate. If Esports is in the spring, they’ve got something they can do.
Am I a little mad that I didn’t have a thing to cover for pretty much an entire week? You’re darn right I am. It felt like I was in the COVID-19 pandemic times. It’s frustrating when weather impacts the sports schedule, but it’s also frustrating when there isn’t even a back-up option. I’m not trying to diminish the work that wrestlers are doing in AAU in Iowa, but that isn’t an SDHSAA sanctioned event, nor is it happening in town. AAU will go on rain or shine most of the time. I understand it if people wanted a jump start on Easter weekend, but come on. You’ve got to have an indoor sport locally. Have an indoor soccer game. Have a swimming competition. Have a bowling night with the team.
Anything will work, especially Esports.
