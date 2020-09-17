Last night, which was Wednesday, Sept. 16, I broke one of my personal rules: I went to bed angry.
I was angry because, at the time, Pierre’s soccer, volleyball and football games had been postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the school. I woke up to the news that the Pierre cheer and dance teams were not traveling to Brookings for a competition. On Thursday afternoon, I got an email saying that the Huron cheer and dance competition on Tuesday was canceled. At the current time of writing, the Pierre golf, cross country and tennis teams were all still scheduled to compete this weekend, but the future of those events, and other events for the future, has an air of uncertainty surrounding them.
The problem with this anger I had is I had no idea what or whom I felt compelled to be angry towards. Should I be angry towards the kids, the teachers or the school? Does this go all the way to the top to Governor Kristi Noem? Who should I feel angry towards?
Mostly, I feel angry more towards myself than anything. I realize that I have a pretty good platform here to speak on my ideas, but I haven’t done that in quite the way I’ve wanted to, either because I didn’t want to upset anybody, or because I didn’t know or wasn’t educated on what to do and say.
During the summer, I heard the same thing at every Post 8 game I went to. Please socially distance from those that aren’t in your family. I’d look to the crowd, and I’d see people that almost certainly were not related to each other sitting next to each other. I may have mentioned that on a radio show I was on during a bachelor party, but I’m not entirely sure if anyone was listening. That announcement came over the loudspeaker at almost every Post 8 home game, and I’m not sure how well anybody listened to it.
I was at the Pierre cheer and dance competition on Sept. 5, and the Pierre volleyball match against Aberdeen on Sept. 12. I was there before the seniors were honored before the varsity match. Before both athletic competitions, I heard the same announcement over the loudspeaker: please don’t sit in the sections that are marked with green tape so as to ensure proper social distancing.
You know what people did? They sat in the sections that were marked with green tape.
When it comes to fans, Pierre is a Tier 1 school, meaning that attendance is open. Tier 2 means masks are required, while Tier 3 is parents and student body only with masks possibly being required. Tier 4 is student body only with a possible mask requirement, while Tier 5 is no fans at all.
I don’t know when we decided to disregard announcements made during sporting events, but I’m guessing we should probably start listening to those announcements, especially if we want the kids to continue to participate in sports. When someone tells you to socially distance from those that are not in your family, socially distance from those not in your family. When someone tells you not to sit in the green tape areas, don’t sit in the green tape areas. If we continue to disregard these announcements we hear before and during events, we could possibly go from having everybody including grandparents at games to not having any fans at all.
Those feelings of anger that I felt last night have turned to sadness, because I know what these coaches do to ensure the safety of their athletes. Particularly speaking, I know that during the summer, workouts were split between running outside and lifting inside. Groups would be split between both grades and gender. For instance, sophomore girls would be running outside while the sophomore boys would be lifting inside.
Before each workout, an athlete had their temperature checked. Admittedly, I’m not positive as to how much that helps. Someone can have a regular temperature, yet possibly still have other symptoms. However, those same athletes are screened before everything they do to make sure they don’t have symptoms. If they’re symptom free, they are able to practice. If not, they’re sent home and asked to get tested.
I feel sad for these athletes because they don’t get to compete. Meanwhile, they probably have friends at other schools that are still playing this weekend, some of which are just a couple of miles away. Seeing your friends playing while you’re stuck on the sidelines in quarantine has got to do damage on the mental health of the athlete. Having my own mental health issues, I can sympathize with those concerns. It’s not a problem for the teams that are playing. It’s a problem for the teams that aren’t. To compare this nationally, imagine how the Big Ten felt when they saw the SEC, ACC and Big 12 playing football while they (the Big Ten) were not playing. That couldn’t have been easy on anybody from any of those schools, both from a mental, physical and financial standpoint.
The problem with what is happening is that the rules are ever changing, which can be incredibly stressful on everybody, including the athletes, parents, coaches, teachers and administrators. One day, we are told that COVID-19 is not something we should be worried about. The next day, it’s the end of the world. I can already see the comment section of this story being one of divisiveness. There’s always that one guy saying the school is overreacting. There’s those that say the school is taking the proper precautions, and that it’s good to see the school taking this situation seriously by putting the safety of the students at the forefront.
In a weird sort of way, both parts of the argument could be right. The school could be overreacting, but they are also keeping in mind the safety of everyone in Pierre and in the communities they compete against. This shouldn’t be a fight to see who is right and who is wrong. It’s too late to apologize for not listening when we should have been. You might want to hang out with your friends this weekend, but you probably shouldn’t. That isn’t just me saying that, either. That’s coming from the school. We all want the same thing, and that is for the kids to be safe, and for sports and school to continue. Let’s do all that we can to make sure that happens.
Well said Scotty!
