The National Basketball Association has a plan to come back. The National Hockey League has a plan to come back. Who knows if Major League Baseball will ever figure their issues out in order to come back.
Whatever the case may be, I am really, really happy to have local baseball back.
Without Major League Baseball, now more than ever is a chance for small, local baseball teams to shine, whether they be Little League, Legion, amateur or in the Expedition League. There is a void in the baseball marketplace, and that void can and probably will be filled by these teams.
Pierre Post 8 got their season started this past weekend. Both the Legion and Junior Legion teams earned the split in their respective doubleheaders. The scores were what they were. For the kids, getting to play a sport that they loved, and hanging out with their friends and family for possibly the first time in months, meant more to all of them than can possibly be quantified. For Today’s KCCR sports director Jon Winkler, getting to call a game for the first time since March felt remarkable.
It feels good to know that there is something to look forward to on the weekends. As I’m writing this, Pierre Post 8 will be on their way to Rapid City to take on the perennial powerhouse that is Rapid City Post 22. Post 8 will play Renner and Post 22 on Sunday at Hyde Stadium. While I’m sure the families of the players, as well as a few friends, will be at Hyde Stadium, I fear there will still be some that will stay away due to COVID-19 concerns. That’s okay. Take care of yourself so that when this pandemic is all over, you can go to games without that fear or restrictions.
In last week’s Scott’s Thoughts, I talked about the Senior Showcase at Hillsview Golf Course. While these baseball players get a chance to play, as do golfers and rodeo athletes, I’d be negligent if I didn’t acknowledge the track and tennis athletes that didn’t get that chance. I know we live in the same town as the South Dakota High School Activities Association. While it may not be top priority, I think putting on one last track or tennis event to give these athletes a chance to compete one last time would be the right thing to do.
Whatever your thoughts and concerns may be, giving these young athletes something to do is great. I’m really looking forward to Sunday’s games, as well as all the games next week. I’m really looking forward to seeing all of the kids. I can’t give them hugs, so hopefully a forearm smash will do. I’ve seen a few of the kids at graduation parties and around town, but I haven’t seen the majority of them. I miss these kids probably as much as they miss the game.
Welcome back, baseball. Welcome back, sports. On behalf of the entire community, we’ve missed you.
