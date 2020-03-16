Friday had to be one of the weirdest days of my life.
I woke up and immediately turned the radio on my phone on to listen to the Oahe Capitals game against the Sioux Center Storm. With every goal that was scored, I got progressively happier and happier. Once they won, I jumped up and celebrated accordingly.
About two-three hours later, that feeling changed when I learned that the State Tournament was postponed.
I looked forward to not just the State Hockey Tournament, but to March Madness. I looked forward to all of the high school basketball tournaments. Even though I’d consider myself a South Dakota State Jackrabbits fan, I looked forward to a deep NCAA Tournament run for the University of South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team.
You see, all of that sports content is what keeps me sane. Sports is what I do for a living. I feel a weird need to watch a ball go up and down a playing surface, and to see a team of players work together for a common goal. It’s the drama of the moment, the portions of unintentional comedy, and the sense of normalcy that I love.
Without that, I feel lost. I ask myself the same question over and over again: what am I going to do for you, the reader? I didn’t want this to happen. I didn’t want the sports that I love, and the people that love to play them, to go away.
I realize this is going to make my job a little more difficult, but it could also provide me with an opportunity to tell you about the people you see in your sports section. We see them on the court and on the field. But do we really know them? No, not really.
I enjoy playing video games and watching movies, which is what I did for a majority of the weekend. I talked to my siblings in town and in Brandon Valley to see how the family was doing. I went on the PBS app, and watched the 2018 Class AA Girls Soccer Championship that was played in a blizzard. That’s what I did without sports. What are these kids that are normally supposed to be playing sports, or learning in a classroom, doing without their normal routine? That’s what I would be interested in. I would guess that you would be interested in that as well.
Do these kids also play video games? Do they keep some sort of at-home workout routine? How has their life been changed due to this COVID-19 scare? What movies and television shows have they watched while this has been happening? In what ways are they continuing to learn and to grow educationally?
If your kid would like to be profiled, please reach out to scott.millard@capjournal.com. I would love to tell their stories. I would love to let people know what they are doing without their normal routine. It would give me something to do, and keep me somewhat busy. It would also give the readers a better idea of who they see in the paper. I cannot do this without your help. It takes a whole community during a time like this to band together as one. Oliver Wendell Holmes once said, “Many ideas grow when transplanted into another mind than the one where they sprang up.” I would agree with that. Let’s do this together. For Pierre, for Stanley County, for Sully Buttes. Let’s do this for everyone.
