The list of things I fear is rather interesting.
Snakes, insects (especially wasps and bees), and heights are the highest. But one thing that I fear can leave me unable to move: failure.
It’s what drives my anxiety to go the most wild. I don’t like to fail at anything, whether it be at beating a video game, getting a good night’s sleep, or at trivia nights at the Fieldhouse. My fear of failure makes me realize that if I hate anything, it’s losing.
Which brings me to the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes girls basketball team. Their season ended Monday night in Miller. Monday’s loss was their 31st straight loss, which is the most amongst basketball teams in the state of South Dakota. It’s something that makes me sad. I wish I didn’t have to report on games where the local teams lose, but I’d get calls from parents and family members of the team if I didn’t feature their kid in the local newspaper.
The thing is, I know the feeling these girls are probably feeling all too well. My high school football team went 4-28 in my four years in high school. We never once qualified for the playoffs. If the seniors on the Lady Buffs have been playing all four years of high school, they’ve experienced just five victories. It’s rough to deal with, but there is a way to get around this.
The first step to getting better is putting in work. If there is a camp in the area, and you’re an athlete in the sport, go to that camp. Go to as many camps as possible. Going to camp makes you better. A couple of prime examples are Stanley County freshman Chase Hanson, and Pierre T.F. Riggs freshmen Lincoln Kienholz and Jackson Edman. Hanson made it to the State Wrestling Tournament, placing eighth at 106 pounds. I saw him this past summer at the Nebraska Wrestling Camp in Fort Pierre. Before the basketball season started, I saw Kienholz and Edman at the Sacred Hoops Basketball Camp at Riggs. Kienholz became a phenomenon for the Govs boys basketball team, leading them in points in several different games. Edman, who competed in the camp despite a wrist injury making it difficult for him to dribble with his left hand, ended up getting valuable varsity minutes.
The second thing that I’d suggest the Lady Buffs players do is practice their craft after every game. If you’ve had a bad night offensively, put up some shots after everybody leaves the gym. I used to see that a lot after games we’d play against St. Thomas More. If someone on their team had a bad night, they’d either stay late in the gym, or come in immediately the next morning. St. Thomas More seemed to win championship after championship when I was in high school. If you played bad together, practice together. Alone, you can do so little. Together, you can do so much.
Despite all the losing, I see a lot of promise in this young Lady Buffs squad. Watch out for Jordyn Sosa in the next two years. Sosa, along with Taylee Stroup, could be a dynamite guard-forward combo. Eighth graders such as Mattie Duffy and Cadence Hand made a huge impact on the team this year. Even during a loss, the girls could be seen having fun, especially when a ball got lodged in between the rim and the backboard. There wasn’t a junior on this year’s squad. The JV squad, which was made up of about half of the varsity team, defeated the Winner Warriors in their season finale after Hand made a couple of free throws. That success is a good building block for next season.
The Lady Buffs will have to do this with a new coach. Adam Dannenbring will be leaving soon for a new adventure in Washington DC. Whatever coach the Lady Buffs end up getting will have a tall task on their hand. I wish them the best of luck. This isn’t their first winless season, having experienced one in 2017-18. You know what happened the next season? The Lady Buffs won a pair of games, defeating the Jones County Coyotes and Bennett County Warriors at home in Parkview Gymnasium.
I think that trend of having a winless season, followed by a few victories the next season, will continue. However, I think there will be another winning season on the horizon, which will be the first one for the Lady Buffs since 2009. It won’t be easy, and it’s not something the Lady Buffs can do alone. It’ll take a combined effort of the players, coaches, teachers, and the community to win. I urge people to not just support these girls with well wishes, but go to the games, and cheer louder than you ever have before. Open up the gym whenever available so that athletes can get shots up. Help them get better and urge them to get better, because nobody remembers who gets second place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.