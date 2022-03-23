This is by far the nerdiest thing I’ve ever done.
For some reason, I got it in my brain that I needed to do some analytical evaluation of the State Basketball Tournaments that we just saw the past two weeks. We all have our favorite tournament. Mine personally is the Class B Boys Tournament. I think the schools in Class B do things in a different and more fun way. They call off school so that the kids can attend the games, something that schools from the Sioux Falls area won’t do if the games are in Rapid City. Aberdeen is a very nice city, and this year’s tournament featured tons of star power with Kalen Garry from De Smet, Joe Sayler from White River and more.
That’s not what this column is about though. Let’s talk about stats. I dug through the DakStat statistics on sdpb.org, and I came to a conclusion on what the best State Basketball Tournaments were. I based my conclusion on five factors: point differential (how close were the games), field goal percentage (how well did players shoot), fouls (what role did refs play), free throws (what did teams do when they went to the line) and turnovers (how sloppy was the gameplay). The lower the point differential, fouls and turnovers per game, the better the tournament was. The better the field goal and free throw percentages were, the better the tournament was. Again, this is just based on statistics. If you would like to come up with your own ways of evaluation, please do so.
And here we go…
Girls State Tournament: Class AA
I picked the Class AA Girls Tournament for best girls basketball tournament based on my criteria. The Class AA Girls Tournament had a combined average point differential of 9.08 points per game, which just edged Class B’s average of 9.42. Teams in Class AA shot a combined 36.4 percent from the field, which is one percent better than Class A, and about two percent better than Class B. They also had 26.67 fouls per game, which is about two fouls less than the others. However, Class B takes the free throw percentage title after their teams made 63.9 percent of their free throws, which just barely edged out Class A by 0.4 percent. The cleanest played tournament in terms of ball control was Class A, as they averaged about 22.33 turnovers per game.
Boys State Tournament: Class AA and Class A
It’s a tie for the boys as far as the best played State Tournament goes. Class AA leads the way with an average point differential of 10.08 points, which is almost two points lower than Class A’s second place total. Class AA also featured the least amount of turnovers, with 20.83 turnovers per game. However, Class A holds the edge in field goal percentage and free throw percentage. The combined Class A field goal percentage of 44.2 percent is about three percent higher than the percentage of Class AA, while the free throw percentage of 64.78 percent just barely edges Class AA by 0.15 percent. The area where Class B excelled over the competition was in fouls per game. The referees let the boys play, as the Class B tournament averaged 29.16 fouls per game, which is about two fouls less than Class AA, and three fouls less than Class A.
Conclusion
In conclusion, I don’t know if any of this makes any sense at all. I barely understand it myself. I could go even further, adding in a bunch of different intervals and such, because I feel this is just scratching the surface. We were lucky enough to be able to watch these State Basketball Tournaments, which was something we didn’t have two years ago. To the boys and girls who played in the State Tournaments, and the men and women who coached, officiated and worked at them, I thank you for doing what you did. In the end, we’re kinda all winners for having witnessed it all.
