You’re stuck at home with relatively nothing to do. There’s no school to be had, gyms aren’t open...life as you know it has changed.
You can study all the things that the school has sent you to study, but what about when you’ve run out of things to study? What do you do then? Here’s some things that I would suggest.
If the gym isn’t open, workout at home. If you don’t have a Peloton bike, a treadmill, or weights, do not worry. There are still exercises you can do without equipment. Squats, lunges, pushups, situps, planks and tricep dips can all be done at home. If you happen to have a personal trainer, have them send you workouts to do at home. If you don’t have that type of access, you can find workout plans on the Governors Speed and Strength Twitter page by following @governorstrong.
If you’ve run out of things to study, I’d suggest going on Sporcle and doing a few quizzes. If you’re not learning something new everyday, you’re not taking advantage of your time. They’ve got quizzes for all sorts of things: geography, history, literature, science...the list goes on. I’d also suggest watching something like Planet Earth, Free Solo, or Brain Games on Netlfix, Hulu or Disney Plus.
If you don’t know what movies to watch, there are several that you can check out on streaming platforms. Knives Out, Joker and Toy Story 4 were some of my favorites from 2019. Netflix picks from me are Goodfellas, Any Given Sunday, Shawshank Redemption, Hook, Inception, Rounders and Space Jam. Hulu picks are Booksmart, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Good Will Hunting, The Cabin in the Woods, Wonder, and Fighting with My Family. I’d suggest having a family night and watching your childhood favorites on Disney Plus.
Do you want a tv show to watch? I slugged through Love is Blind this past weekend. The Bachelor is objectively better. The Masked Singer has become a must watch for some members of my friend group. Now might be a good time to rewatch, or watch for the first time, shows like Breaking Bad, The Sopranos and The Wire. I’ve heard great things about Hunters on Amazon Prime. You can never go wrong with The Office, Parks and Recreation, or That 70’s Show. I might actually watch shows I’ve never seen like Rick and Morty, BoJack Horseman or Cheers.
You can also play video games, read books or listen to podcasts. The NFL Game Pass is free for the next two months. There’s also a ton of sporting events on YouTube that you can watch for free. If you’ve got Roku, download the PBS app and watch some of the greatest moments in Governors athletics history. There isn’t really a limit to what you can watch or do in your house. It’s about being creative with your free time. Make chores like washing the dishes, taking out the trash, or vacuuming the house a fun family activity. Play some board games or card games. If you happen to have a basketball hoop in your driveway, take all of the cars, and park them on the street. Call up your friend on Instagram Live, Facebook Live or on FaceTime. You can still play horse with each other without playing on the same hoop.
Ladies and gentlemen, I know this time we’re having is tough. Let’s make the most of it. If you have a movie, tv show, or book recommendation, feel free to share it with those you know and love. I know we’re supposed to be apart from each other in terms of social distancing, but this time can really be used to bond us closer together. We can get through this, and we will get through this.
