I have a confession to make: I'm not in as good of shape as I want to be.
On Thursday morning, I was granted the opportunity to workout with the Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore boys. I workout a good amount of the time, especially if I have things I have to get in shape for. This week, I wanted to get in shape for a wedding I’m going to be in on Saturday.
To say the sophomores took a good amount out of me would be an understatement.
After I got my temperature checked at the check-in desk, we started out with 7-on-7 football drills. Initially, I started out at center, where I hiked the ball back to Regan Bollweg or Matthew Hanson. About midway through the drills, the kids allowed me to play quarterback. The first couple of passes I threw were either uncatchable or intercepted, which caused the kids to say I reminded them of Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The third snap went over my head. I ran back to scoop up the ball. I ran out to my left. I saw an open field in front of me, so I tucked the ball under my right arm, and took off. I put a spin move on one would-be tackler, and followed that off with a juke move on another tackler. I slowed down after performing the juke move. Coach Matt Thorson told me to keep running, since I hadn’t reached the endzone yet. I finally got to the endzone, and then walked back to the huddle. Coach Thorson joked that I might need oxygen after that play. I told the guys that I’d return back to center for the rest of the drills.
We followed that up with eight 25 yard sprints. The athletes smoked me in these sprints. I came in last every time, but I completed each sprint. The sprints were followed by a run up the hill from the practice field, which I declined to compete in.
After the sprints, we went into the weight room. There were maybe 16 or so sophomores, a couple of coaches, and myself in the weight room. The exercises included bench press reps, dumbbell rows, a series of jumps over the bench press and a couple of boxes, a one minute plank, dumbbell squat jumps and front squats. I performed the bench press, plank and dumbbell squat jumps. When it came to the front squats, my back started to spasm, so I called it quits.
There were a couple of takeaways I had from the experience of working out with athletes. For one, they’re in tremendous shape compared to me. Secondly, I think they gained a new level of respect for myself for trying to see what they go through on a daily basis. Lastly, I think Pierre T.F. Riggs does the best with what they’ve got. The weight room is not all that big. I think we had a bigger one at Hill City High School, which is a tremendous amount smaller than Pierre T.F. Riggs. I know the coaches would like a bigger weight room, because the amount of athletes in Pierre would dictate that need.
I would like to thank the coaches, particularly Adam Spoehr, Matt Thorson, Brody Gilbertson, Scott Hesla and Shawn Lewis. They invited me to see exactly what their athletes go through. I would like to thank the athletes for allowing me to workout with them. I do like to compete, particularly in basketball, and I look forward to possibly competing in a basketball practice this coming season. Our athletes work their tails off, and I can’t wait until I get another opportunity to see that in person again.
