It takes some time for me to get used to life without the NFL.
I know that baseball is right around the corner, and college basketball and the NBA are in mid-season form. There’s also the NHL, but like their basketball counterparts, I really don’t get into the sport until the playoffs roll around.
That’s why this weekend’s debut of the XFL was so much fun.
What is the XFL? It’s a spring football league owned by Vince McMahon, who is more known for being the brains behind the WWE. It’s run primarily by Oliver Luck. You might have heard of his son, former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck.
There are eight teams in the XFL. Those teams are the St. Louis Battlehawks, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, DC Defenders, Tampa Vipers, LA Wildcats, Seattle Dragons and New York Guardians. Right away, I love these nicknames, especially Battlehawks. They’re different, unique, and very thought provoking.
If the names of the teams don’t intrigue you, maybe some of the players in the league will. Remember former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones, or Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones? They’re in the XFL. Donnell Pumphrey, former San Diego State running back who is the all-time leading rusher in college football history, plays for the DC Defenders. All of those players are notable, but there’s one that catches my eye: Kellen Soulek.
Soulek is a former standout defensive lineman from South Dakota State University. He also happens to call Yankton home. While he didn’t see any playing time in Sunday’s 15-9 victory over the Dallas Renegades, Soulek is living out his dream of playing professional football. This is a chance for him to get noticed and join an NFL team. As a fan of his from his SDSU days, I’m rooting for him to succeed.
The coaches are also notable. Head coaches include Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, Houston Oilers offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jim Zorn, Bears coach Marc Trestman and SMU coach June Jones. Notable assistant coaches include Cris Dishman (Vikings defensive back), Az-Zahir Hakim (St. Louis Rams wide receiver), Mike Riley (Nebraska head coach), and Jerry Glanville (Atlanta Falcons head coach).
The rules are bonkers. The kickoff rule is most notable. The kicker is by himself on his own 30-yard line. He must kick the ball in the air between his opponent’s 20-yard line and endzone. The coverage team lines up at the opponents 35-yard line, while the return team lines up at the 30-yard line. Players cannot move until the ball is touched by the returner. This rule was put in place to ensure that kickoffs are safer, and to lessen the amount of injuries on kickoff returns.
The point-after-touchdown is also different. After a touchdown, the team has the option of running an offensive play from the 2, 5, or 10-yard line, worth 1, 2 or 3 points, respectively. There is no kicking plays allowed after a touchdown.
Other rules that I liked were the 25 second play clock, one foot in-bounds for a catch, and coach-to-player communication. I like that you can hear the play being called into the offense, and I love the interviews after plays. For example, during Saturday’s DC Defenders/Seattle Dragons game, I saw a player get interviewed about five minutes after he got injured. It was wonderful. I also like that there are no coaches challenges, and that all plays are reviewed. I also like that you can hear the communication between the replay official and official on the field during reviews. The announcers also seem to have much more fun calling the game.
The question will be asked: will the XFL last? It might be too early to tell. What I saw this past weekend was much better than what I saw from the Alliance of American Football, which folded after one season last year. I also like a lot of the rules, which I think the NFL will soon adopt. It was also better than what I saw from the original XFL, which happened in 2000. I think if the XFL can act as a feeder system for the NFL, in that players can get noticed and rules can be tested, that this thing might be able to work. The ratings are promising. ESPN’s two games got a rating of 2.9 million viewers, while the first game on Fox between the Roughnecks and Wildcats got a 2.3 rating. I’d expect those ratings to lessen once we get to March Madness season. However, we live in an era of DVRs. Games on ESPN and ABC are also available on ESPN+ after the game.
The 2020 XFL season lasts ten weeks, with two weeks of playoffs. Games will be broadcasted on Fox, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2. There will be two games on Saturday, and two games on Sunday for the next nine weeks. For channel listings, and more information, go to xfl.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.