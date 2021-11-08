The Class B Volleyball SoDak16 will be held in gyms throughout South Dakota on Tuesday. Teams of interest to readers from the area include the Miller Rustlers and Philip Scotties. No matches are being held in either Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre or Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. Winners of Tuesday’s matches will advance to next week’s Class B State Volleyball Tournament at the Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.
The Scotties (31-6, no. 9 in Class B) will play the Aberdeen Christian Knights (22-3, no. 8 in Class B) in Gettysburg. That match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. The Scotties are led by senior Copper Lurz (515 kills) and sophomore Dymond Lurz (300 kills).
The Rustlers (21-12, no. 12 in Class B) will play the Colman-Egan Hawks (24-7, no. 5 in Class B) in Madison. That match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Hawks are led by seniors Mackenzie Hemmer (358 kills) and Hailey Larson (337 kills).
Only four of the 16 teams competing in the Class B SoDak16 made it to last year’s Class B State Tournament. Those teams are the Warner Monarch, Chester Area Flyers, Colman-Egan Hawks and Faulkton Area Trojans. Other players to watch for in the Class B SoDak16 other than the ones already mentioned include Edgemont junior Peyton Ostenson (367 kills), Freeman junior Kate MIller (303 kills) and Freeman junior Erin Uecker (221 kills).
