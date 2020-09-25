I hate social media a whole lot for someone that’s on social media constantly.
I realize the irony in me saying this in a story that is highly likely to be seen and read on social media. The problem is, whether it be for Scotty’s Crunchy Critiques or for delivering sports news, I kinda need it.
I believe that social media can be both a good and bad thing. When used correctly, social media can connect people from all over the world. I can talk to my friends in Macedonia on FaceBook if I want to. I can connect with coaches and athletes if they choose to go that route instead of having me call them. Social media can deliver valuable information that people need, whether that be information on what’s going on at the school, if the town is going to shut off the water, and many more things.
However, when used incorrectly, social media can be so incredibly damaging.
Social media gives everyone a voice, but how people use that voice can be a problem. Take a look at any comment section of any story, and you will see people be vicious, mean and downright nasty towards each other. It’s usually the same people, too. Sometimes they just complain to complain, trying to get whatever attention they don’t usually attain in their normal lives. In today’s society, people are always looking for reasons to be offended and mad without actually knowing what they’re offended by or mad about.
For every good news story out there, there seems to be about ten bad stories. People get murdered, and the comment section goes wild. People will make it a race thing, a gun issue, or an anti-police issue. What seems to be lost in the whole thing is that a life is lost, and that makes me incredibly sad. Life is a valuable thing. It shouldn’t matter what you did leading up to your death to the world of social media. After all is said and done, those on social media are not the ones who are doing the judging of what happens to us when we die. A higher power, whether that be God or whatever deity you believe in, is responsible for that. No one, absolutely no one, is perfect.
Growing up, political discussions weren’t taking place on a FaceBook page. They were taking place in coffee shops, and in small diners and cafes. You didn’t have social issues discussed during sporting events. Those discussions took place in the living room after dinner with friends and family. Usually, it was during those same discussions that you found out that the people you know have questionable views. Now, all you have to do is look at their Facebook or Twitter pages to see what they’re all about. The holidays were where you found out how the rest of the people in your family are doing. Now, all your family has to do is check Instagram. It basically makes talking to each other when in the presence of others purposeless, because you both already know what everyone is up to.
I try my best to not let the constant stream of negativity I see in the world bother me, but I’m not going to lie when I say it’s hard. I’ve cut out and blocked people out of my life because all they seem to do is bring me down. I go to my gym, run on the treadmill and lift weights in order to ease my mind a bit. I play Madden, MLB The Show or NBA 2K on my PlayStation 4 to unwind. I’ll watch a movie and listen to music, and try my best to lose myself in the art I’m experiencing.
There’s a lot of good in this world. I saw something on Thursday where an 89-year old pizza delivery guy was given $12,000 in tips thanks to a Tik Tok family. That story made me smile. I saw that Maya Moore of the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx got married to the guy who she helped get out of prison. That made me smile. The problem with a lot of good news is that it seems too good to be true, and it gets lost in the shuffle. We don’t believe it a lot of times because we’ve become so conditioned to things that make us feel bad that we don’t recognize good when it’s right in front of us.
I know Kristi Noem had a FaceBook post on Friday that urged people to reach out to their neighbors, to a family member or to a stranger to see how they’re feeling. I don’t often, if at all, agree with the Governor, but this is one of the few times I do. I thank her for using social media responsibly in this instance. Please feel free to check on people, and see how others are doing.
Stop arguing with others that you disagree with. Instead, use your brain to try and understand the views of others, and your heart to understand why they feel the way they do. If those interactions change the way you think and feel, that’s fine. Feel free to share whatever positivity you want, whether that be a photo of a newborn baby in your family, a touchdown that your son scored, or a post about a nice deed you did for your neighbor. Share a joke if you want to. Feel free to share your opinions, but please try and do some research beforehand. Uneducated opinions can make you look foolish, and that’s not good.
Like I stated at the beginning of this, I’m not a fan of social media. However, I understand that, when used well, social media can be a wonderful thing. It is, in a word, a necessary evil. Please, use social media responsibly, and try to be a little more positive. We could all use a little lifting up in this time of COVID-19.
