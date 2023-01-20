Thursday’s game at Parkview Gym turned into a night filled with ups for Sully Buttes girls basketball and downs for Stanley County. The Chargers beat the Buffaloes handily, 78-39.
“I think we played really well together and then having people come off the bench and being able to score I think was super awesome to have (Thursday),” Sully Buttes senior guard Allyson Wittler said. “But I think it was great having Lydia (Hill) back and being able to just dish it inside (to her).”
Hill missed the last two games for the Chargers, and in her return Thursday, the 6-foot, senior center went off for a team-leading 26 points and shot 8-of-9 (89 percent) from the charity stripe. Sully Buttes made 19-of-29 (65.5 percent) of its free-throws overall.
“Lydia is a strong post player. She does very well for us,” head coach Susie Rilling said. “We always look to get her the ball as much as we possibly can because she's ready for the ball and that will drive, and we'll dish it to her.”
Three more Chargers scored in double-figures, as Allyson Wittler, Stevie Wittler and Addison Chicoine all finished with 11 points. Thursday was also the most points Sully Buttes has scored in a game this season.
Allyson Wittler explained how the Chargers (8-2) did this against a solid Stanley County defense.
"We kind of get excited when teams try to play a zone against us because it gives us the opportunity to drive but also just finding their weaknesses," she said. "And knowing which player has a mismatch on the court is always an advantage."
Both teams went back-and-forth for most of the first quarter, and sophomore guard Morgan Hoffman banked in a three-pointer to cut Stanley County’s deficit to 15-12. But Sully Buttes responded with a 10-0 to end the quarter, giving the Chargers a 25-12 lead.
From then on, it was all Sully Buttes. The Chargers led 53-22 at halftime, as Rilling’s squad kept applying pressure on both ends for the remaining two quarters.
SB’s Lydia Hill makes the shot plus the foul. She makes the FT to extend the Chargers’ lead.37-15 Sully Buttes | 4:52 2Q #CJsports #sdpreps pic.twitter.com/Z2l8gH7CXi— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) January 20, 2023
Thursday also marked the seventh time this season that Sully Buttes held its opponent to under 40 points.
"Our defense, I think, is something we all take good pride in," Allyson Wittler said. "We all hope we have a good offensive game. But it's good to be able to rely on our defense knowing we're a strong defensive team."
Rilling shared what her girls did well, specifically, on that end of the floor versus Stanley County.
“Moving their feet,” she said. “We've had quite a few times where we don't, and then we're trailing. So defensively, we just moved our feet a lot better. And we were able to talk on defense.”
A good crowd showed up for Thursday’s game, and the Buffs’ student section roared for most of the night, trying to get into the Chargers’ heads.
But rather than letting that deter them, Rilling’s team embraced it, and it paid off.
"The student section was rowdy (Thursday), but I think we feed off of it a lot of the time, especially with close towns, such as Fort Pierre," Allyson Wittler said. "Just a lot of people in the crowds that we know. It's a fun environment to play in."
Sully Buttes also had a big advantage on the glass, with the Chargers out-rebounding the Buffs, 41-29, and tallying 19 offensive boards.
Overall, Rilling thought her girls did a great job of playing together and not as individuals.
For Stanley County, Thursday’s loss marks its third-straight.
Junior forward Cadence Hand led the Buffs with 12 points and eight rebounds. As a team, they shot 12-of-45 (26.7 percent) overall and 3-of-12 (25 percent) from three-point range.
But Stanley County’s more glaring struggles came on the defensive end. The Buffs (4-9) gave up the most points they’ve allowed all season, and it was the first time a team scored at least 60 points on their home floor.
Bracelin explained what she saw from her team on Thursday.
“Not a whole lot, obviously,” she said. “We worked on stuff, and they didn't execute the things that we worked on. I think we lacked focus. And we got to figure out how to get past that.”
But the loss wasn’t all gloomy. Bracelin thought her girls shot well at the free-throw line, where they went 12-of-16 (75 percent). She also saw “some good things” from her younger players.
Up next, Sully Buttes will host Hitchcock-Tulare (4-4) on Thursday, with the junior varsity games beginning at 4 p.m. and the varsity matchups to follow.
Rilling explained how her Chargers can keep themselves in the win column.
“Communicating on defense and moving our feet continuously. Defense wins championships, (and) the offense soon follows,” she said. “So if they play great defense, they'll end up playing great offense.”
The Buffs will look to recover from this three-game skid versus Gregory (4-3) on Tuesday at Parkview Gym, with the JV playing at 6:30 and the varsity to follow.
Bracelin shared what she wants to see from her girls, in hopes of turning things around.
“Start stepping it up — and I want to see them start playing basketball like we know that they can,” she said. “A team hasn't scored over 60 points on us this season until today, and that was just a little disappointing. And they know that. I didn't have to say much in the locker room after the game. They know what they want, how they played, and I can't change that for them. So they got to find their heart and their want to continue to get better and move forward from there.”
