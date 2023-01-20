Thursday’s game at Parkview Gym turned into a night filled with ups for Sully Buttes girls basketball and downs for Stanley County. The Chargers beat the Buffaloes handily, 78-39.

“I think we played really well together and then having people come off the bench and being able to score I think was super awesome to have (Thursday),” Sully Buttes senior guard Allyson Wittler said. “But I think it was great having Lydia (Hill) back and being able to just dish it inside (to her).”

Lydia Hill
Buy Now

Lydia Hill led the Chargers with 26 points and shot 8-of-9 at the free-throw line versus the Buffs on Thursday.
Cadence Hand

Stanley County's Cadence Hand finished with a team-high 12 points and six rebounds against Sully Buttes on Thursday.
Kori Gabriel

Stanley County's Kori Gabriel shoots a free-throw during Thursday's game versus Sully Buttes.
Allyson Wittler
Buy Now

Sully Buttes' Allyson Wittler prepares to shoot a free-throw during Thursday's game versus Stanley County. She ended with 11 points.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments