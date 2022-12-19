South Dakota is known for being one of the least populated states in the United States, and that certainly doesn’t help its high school football players, as they seek scholarships to play at the next level.
In fact, recruits from the Mount Rushmore state may be starting out with an unfair disadvantage. Nate Wahl is a midwest senior scout for Prep Redzone, a popular website that specializes in high school football rankings and recruiting. He also holds the title head scout of the Dakotas. And when it comes to recruits, Wahl believes South Dakota constantly gets overlooked.
“I 100 percent agree that South Dakota is very much a sleeper state, as far as recruiting,” he said. “There’s plenty of prospects that I’m like, ‘If he was in Texas, if he was in Georgia, he could have a bunch of Division-I offers right now.”
When asked why this happens, Wahl explained that the promotion of players on social media is “lacking” in South Dakota versus other states.
“Recruiting has kind of turned into coaches DM kids when they want to reach out to them or show interest,” he said. “And I feel there’s a lot of kids in South Dakota that don’t have Twitter or don’t have updated tape, where those coaches can reach out to them and be like, ‘Hey, I’m interested in what you’re bringing to the table.’”
Wahl added it’s vital for players to “self-promote” themselves, whether that’s contacting coaches via email, text, phone calls or tagging them on tweets of their season film.
“I think to kind of have a mentality to set a goal every day or every few days, like, ‘I’m going to reach out to five or 10 coaches a day,’” he said. “I think setting those goals will set these kids up for more success, as far as getting the offers they want.”
But Pierre head coach Steve Steele sees the recruiting dilemma from a different perspective. He said a lot of football players outside of South Dakota are not playing year-round sports, which gives them more opportunities to show their talents to college coaches.
“I think because of that, then they’re going to all these showcases and clinics and these camps, and they’re able to get eyes on all over the place,” Steele said. “Where, for instance, our kids are playing basketball and wrestling. They’re playing hockey in the winter, and then they’re maybe running track or maybe playing baseball in the spring and playing baseball all summer.”
“There’s just not a huge opportunity, timewise, to get out and do that,” he continued. “And I think some of our kids maybe don’t get that exposure because they don’t have the time and the opportunity to go and attend all these camps.”
But Steele immediately countered that point, explaining that it’s “important” for Pierre athletes to not focus on just one sport.
“A town the size of Pierre, we need everybody playing every sport,” he said. “I think that’s really the biggest difference, in my mind, is that you go to the bigger cities, they’ve got 3000-kid high schools, where your best football players probably are not playing basketball, and your best basketball players are probably not playing football.”
But when Steele’s players can attend these camps, it pays off. Junior Spencer Easland won Defensive Back MVP at the Prep Redzone Showcase on Dec. 4 at Presentation College. He said college coaches reached out to him after the showcase.
“At the camp, there were a bunch of NAIA, D-II colleges I’ve been talking to,” Easland said. “(I’m) going to go visit them next year and just kind of see what’s going on there and see if I’m interested or not.”
This season for the Governors, Easland tallied seven tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six. Prep Redzone ranks him as the No. 3 DB and No. 36 player overall in South Dakota’s 2024 class. Easland said these rankings keep him motivated going into his senior season.
“(They) also show that, next year, I have to put in a lot more work to keep me in that position, and (they) show the coaches that I’m actually one of the top players in the Dakotas,” he added.
Overall, Pierre has a number of players in Prep Redzone’s SD rankings, including seniors Lincoln Kienholz (No. 1 QB and No. 1 overall), Jason Maciejczak (No. 1 OL) and junior Jett Zabel (No. 1 TE).
“We try to use our best judgment, as far as where a kid can be evaluated based on measurables, what his tape shows off,” Wahl said. “That’s kind of the most important thing is their tape and putting them in our order that we feel is beneficial to college coaches.”
Ultimately, Wahl said Prep Redzone wants to give all South Dakota football players “the exposure they deserve.” And recruits of the midwestern state may not be overlooked for much longer.
“I just think it’s a rising market in South Dakota,” Wahl said. “I think there’s a lot of college coaches that are really starting to add South Dakota to their recruiting areas.”
And a big reason why is the growing amount of talent throughout the state.
“As we’ve been around since 2020, I’ve noticed that the talent pool has gotten deeper and deeper each class with the D-I level, the D-II level. And I think that’s gonna continue to trend in the right direction,” Wahl said. “I feel that we’re looking five years up the road that we’ll be in a much better place, as far as getting recruits to the next level than we are right now.”
College coaches shouldn’t underestimate the skills that players from both Dakotas possess, Easland said.
“I’ll just say a lot of people probably underestimate the talent in the Dakotas,” he said. “People are probably saying, ‘Oh, kids from California are definitely way better because they’re bigger and coaches reach out to them more.’ But I’d say a lot of people don’t realize the talent that we have in the Dakotas, and it’s insane. The amount of work that gets put in to be where they are today.”
