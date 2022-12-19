Spencer Easland

Pierre's Spencer Easland tallied seven tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions for the Governors this season. Prep Redzone ranks him as the No. 3 DB and No. 36 player overall in South Dakota’s 2024 rankings.

 Brandon Campea

South Dakota is known for being one of the least populated states in the United States, and that certainly doesn’t help its high school football players, as they seek scholarships to play at the next level.

In fact, recruits from the Mount Rushmore state may be starting out with an unfair disadvantage. Nate Wahl is a midwest senior scout for Prep Redzone, a popular website that specializes in high school football rankings and recruiting. He also holds the title head scout of the Dakotas. And when it comes to recruits, Wahl believes South Dakota constantly gets overlooked.

George Stalley
Pierre's George Stalley runs the ball during practice on Oct. 25.
Rylan Derry
Pierre's Rylan Derry practices kicking field goals at Hollister Field on Nov. 8.
Steve Steele

Pierre head coach Steve Steele has the Govs to six consecutive 11AA state titles.

