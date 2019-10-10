The South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll was released on Monday. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors and Sully Buttes Chargers remain on top of their respective classes.
The Govs (6-0) host the no. 2 ranked Brookings Bobcats (6-0) in a battle of undefeated Class 11AA teams at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field in Pierre on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated the Bobcats 28-0 in Brookings, and 40-7 in the Class 11AA Semifinals in Pierre last season.
The Chargers (6-0) host the unranked Faulkton Area Trojans (3-3) at Onida on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The Chargers defeated the Trojans 50-12 in Faulkton, and 48-14 in the Class 9B Semifinals in Onida last season.
This week will see a good week of matchups between ranked teams throughout the state. In Class 11AAA, the no. 2 ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (5-1) host the no. 3 ranked Harrisburg Tigers (2-1) in Sioux Falls. In Class 11AA, the no. 3 ranked Mitchell Kernels host the no. 5 ranked Sturgis Brown Scoopers (2-4) in Mitchell. The Bon Homme Patriots (7-0, ranked no.1 in Class 9AA), host the Canistota Freman Pride (6-0, ranked no. 2 in Class 9A) in Tyndall. In Class 9B, the no. 1 ranked Colman-Egan Hawks (6-0) host the no. 2 ranked Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals (6-0) in Colman.
Full South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 7 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (22) 5-1 114 2
2. SF Lincoln (1) 5-1 90 3
3. Harrisburg 5-1 59 4
4. Brandon Valley 4-2 57 1
5. SF O’Gorman 4-2 25 5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23) 6-0 115 1
2. Brookings 6-0 92 2
3. Mitchell 3-3 63 3
4. Huron 3-3 47 4
5. Sturgis 2-4 23 NR
Receiving votes: Yankton 5.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (17) 5-1 109 1
2. Dell Rapids (6) 6-0 98 2
3. Dakota Valley 4-2 55 3
4. Madison 3-3 37 5
5. Canton 4-2 24 RV
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 20, West Central 2.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 6-0 111 1
2. Winner (4) 7-0 96 2
3. Webster Area 6-0 65 3
4. St. Thomas More 5-1 45 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-2 22 5
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 6.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (22) 7-0 114 1
2. Viborg-Hurley (1) 6-0 93 2
3. Deuel 5-1 68 4
4. Parker 5-1 46 5
5. Hamlin 5-2 9 RV
Receiving votes: Arlington/Lake Preston 6, Baltic 5, Lemmon-McIntosh 4.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (16) 6-0 105 1
2. Canistota/Freeman (6) 6-0 98 2
3. Britton-Hecla (1) 6-0 71 3
4. Howard 5-1 41 5
5. Gregory 5-1 26 4
Receiving votes: Warner 4.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21) 6-0 113 1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 6-0 94 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington 4-2 62 3
4. Harding County 5-1 49 4
5. Herreid/Selby Area 5-1 24 5
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.