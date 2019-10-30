The South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. This week’s poll will be the second to last volleyball poll for the 2019 season.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors will play the Mitchell Kernels (4-20) on Tuesday. They will end their season with a game against the no. 3 ranked Huron Tigers (15-6) next Thursday. The varsity matches for both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. Next Thursday’s game can be seen on the GoGovsLive YouTube page and on sportsticketlive.tv.
The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (3-18) will face the Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers (15-15) in the first round of the Region 6A Tournament in Mobridge on Tuesday. The time for that match has yet to be determined. The no. 2 ranked Miller Rustlers (30-2) are the no. 1 seed in the Region 6A Tournament. They have a first round bye.
The Highmore-Harrold Pirates (15-12) will face the Sully Buttes Chargers (10-19) in the first round of the Region 2B Tournament in Highmore on Tuesday. Starting time of that match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The no. 2 ranked Faulkton Area Trojans (19-5) are the no. 1 seed in the Region 2B Tournament. They have a first round bye.
Full South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 28, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (14) 22-1 70 1
2. O’Gorman 19-4 56 2
3. Huron 14-6 39 3
4. S.F. Washington 16-7 24 5
5. S.F. Roosevelt 15-10 15 4
Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central (12-7) 5; S.F. Lincoln (11-7) 1
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (8) 23-9 61 1
2. Miller (6) 29-2 57 2
3. Dakota Valley 27-3 47 3
4. McCook Central-Montrose 21-3 26 4
5. Winner 23-4 13 5
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (29-5) 5; Hill City (26-3) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (14) 33-0 70 1
2. Faulkton Area 18-4 50 2
3. Faith 25-3 37 3
4. Chester Area 20-7 33 4
5. Ethan 22-6 12 5
Receiving Votes: Warner (23-9) 6; Castlewood (21-4) 1; Burke (27-5) 1
