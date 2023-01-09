FCS Championship Football

South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier, right, hugs wide receiver Jaxon Janke (10) after he scored during the fourth quarter of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game against North Dakota State, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. South Dakota State won 45-21.

 LM Otero / AP Photo

A different Dakota is celebrating a national championship nearly two decades after the border-state rivals moved up together to the Division I level.

"I continue to think back in 2004 and wondering how it was going to work out. Well, this is pretty sweet how it's worked out," coach John Stiegelmeier said after South Dakota State won its first Football Championship Subdivision title Sunday.

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) eludes North Dakota State defensive end Spencer Waege (99) during the first half of the FCS Championship NCAA college football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.

