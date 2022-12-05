Isaiah Davis ran for two touchdowns and top-seeded South Dakota State defeated Delaware 42-6 on Saturday in a second-round FCS playoff game that ended with just over a minute to go after Blue Hens quarterback Ryan O’Connor was carted off the field.

O’Connor was beginning his slide after a 10-yard gain when he was hit. An unnecessary roughness penalty was called on Tucker Large, and after O’Connor was taken off the field the game was ended.

