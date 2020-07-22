The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously on Wednesday in favor of a proposal that would allow all sanctioned high school fall sports and activities to start on time next month. South Dakota joins fellow midwest states Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota in proceeding forward with having a fall sports and activities season.
One interesting aspect of this decision is a conference call that will be held on Thursday. The call will be between the SDHSAA and its member schools. Questions and concerns will be addressed as to how schools are to proceed after the passage of this proposal. A school can decide on its own whether or not they want to participate in a sport or activity.
Some parts of the proposal include the positive case policy. If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, they will be required to go into self-quarantine for ten days from the first onset of symptoms. The athlete must be fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications. If the athlete is critically ill, they must quarantine for 20 days from the onset of symptoms, and be fever-free for 24 hours without medication. A student-athlete who tests positive must be cleared by a physician before they can return to competition.
If an athlete or coach comes in close contact with a person who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the South Dakota Department of Health requires that person to quarantine for 14 days and check their symptoms daily.
As far as games or events are concerned, there are some guidelines. If there are multiple cases within a school, which then forces said school to go to an online-learning format after being directed to do so by the Department of Health, the SDHSAA will work with that school to reschedule. The event will go down as a no contest if it cannot be rescheduled. If the school gets clearance by the Department of Health to play the game, and they still decide not to compete, the event will go down as a forfeit.
Each school can decide on bus trip procedure and fan attendance. A school can require all of the players and coaches to wear face masks. A seating chart may also be used. These policies would allow for betting data tracing, as well as reduce the chance of virus transmission. Each school can have their own rules as to who can and cannot attend games and events.
Soccer, girls tennis, competitive dance and cheerleading can begin practice on August 3. Nine-man and Class 11B football and boys golf can begin practice on August 10. The remaining football classes, cross country and volleyball can begin practice on August 13. The first scheduled contest for a local sports team is scheduled for August 14, when the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer teams host the Brandon Valley Lynx at the Pierre Indian Learning Center Soccer Fields.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.