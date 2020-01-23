Debate
SDHSAA fine arts events, such as the State Debate seen here, could possibly be held on Sundays if a proposed amendment to the SDHSAA constitution passes.

 Photo courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting

PIERRE — Events sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association aren’t held on Sundays. And that isn’t about to change if the SDHSAA board of directors has its way.

At the board’s meeting on Wednesday, SDHSAA staff presented an amendment to the association’s constitution that would allow fine arts events on Sundays. SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos explained that some national debate events are held on a Thursday through Monday schedule. If South Dakota students attend those events, he said, they can’t compete on Sundays because of a rule in the association’s constitution.

Board member Brian Maher of Sioux Falls said each school district has a calendar jammed with activities. He often gets asked if an activity can be held on a Sunday since no other day of the week is available.

Maher said he tells them, “There’s a reason that day’s unavailable.” Maher also noted that there are debate events that don’t include Sunday participation.

“I wonder why we would endorse our students being gone on Sunday,” Maher said.

Board member Craig Cassens of Faulkton was also skeptical of the amendment.

“It’s going to be setting that precedent for future requests,” Cassens said.

By passing the first reading of the amendment, the board wouldn’t be endorsing the idea, Swartos said, but rather passing it along to the membership.

If the board doesn’t approve the first reading, Swartos said, 30 member schools would need to submit a petition asking for the amendment 30 days prior to the association’s annual meeting in April.

That’s what will have to happen as none of the board members would make a motion to pass the first reading of the amendment.

