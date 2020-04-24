It looks like it is only a matter of time until South Dakota returns to a five-class system for high school football.
After a nearly six hour discussion, the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors voted on Tuesday to authorize the SDHSAA to reconvene the football advisory committee for the reasoning of designing a new five-class system. The proposal will then be voted upon by the state’s athletic directors before being passed on to the board of directors, who will conduct a first reading during its June meeting. The second reading would occur in August. The football advisory committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for early May.
The original five-class proposal, which was voted down by athletic directors, grouped the nine largest schools, including Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Jefferson, in 11AA. The next 16 largest schools would be in 11A, and all other schools with a male average daily membership of 56 or higher would be in 11B. The nine-man teams would be divided evenly into two classes. The SDHSAA staff recommended to the board that this proposal be passed due to the possibility of there being a seven-team 11AA during the next classification cycle.
Before the board discussed the football classification issue, they conducted a first reading on four other proposals from the advisory committee, including the implementation of a mercy rule for 11AAA and 11AA. The proposal stated that a running clock shall be implemented for games between 11AAA and 11AA teams when the margin gets to 35 points or more after halftime. The proposal comes in part due to the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors’ 103-0 victory over the Spearfish Spartans in the 11AA playoffs.
Co-op schools will be counted differently in terms of enrollment. A first reading of the proposal stated that 20 percent of the smaller school’s enrollment will be counted for each rostered play to decide the co-op’s total enrollment. Four teams are estimated to jump from 9-man to 11-man, meaning that most changes will take place in the 9-man classifications system.
The first allowable football practices were moved up to Aug. 10 for the three largest 11-man classes. The smallest 11-man class and both 9-man classes will be allowed to practice starting on Aug. 6.
In other news regarding the SDHSAA, the 48 basketball teams that qualified for the state tournament will be recognized with special plaques. The Class B girls semifinalists (Corsica-Stickney, Faith, De Smet and Castlewood) will receive state semifinalist plaques, while the other four teams will receive state consolation finalist plaques. All other classes will receive state quarterfinalist plaques.
Individual awards and team awards, such as the Spirit of Su and Spirit of Six, will be decided by the Suanne Big Crow Foundation and the Peace Officers Association. Nominations for the Spirit of Su Award in particular were given by coaches prior to the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.