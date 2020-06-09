While spring seasons were canceled throughout South Dakota, the South Dakota High School Activities Association still handed out their fine arts and athletic academic achievement awards.
The SDHSAA recognized 347 high school athletic teams and fine arts groups from schools across South Dakota that have achieved the Academic Achievement Team Award for the spring season. Any varsity athletic team or fine arts group achieving a combined grade point average of 3.0 or higher is eligible to receive the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Team Award.
Overall, 13 local teams and activities groups achieved Academic Achievement Team Awards. Pierre T.F. Riggs led the way with seven teams, while Highmore-Harrold had five teams. Stanley County’s student council was their lone representative.
Highmore-Harrold’s five teams were the boys track and field team, girls track and field team, newspaper, student council and yearbook. Pierre T.F. Riggs’ seven teams were the boys tennis team, boys track and field team, girls golf team, girls track and field team, newspaper, student council and yearbook.
The full list of teams that have won Academic Achievement Team Awards is on the SDHSAA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.