This week’s first edition of the South Dakota High School Activities Association Q and A is with SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.
The Q and A is an opportunity for you, the reader, to get to know the people who are behind the SDHSAA, which administers most athletic events around the state during the school year.
Q: How long have you been involved with the SDHSAA?
A: This is my third year as Executive Director of the SDHSAA.
Q: What’s your background? Where are you from?
A: I am originally from Volga. I received a Bachelor’s Degree from Dakota State University in Elementary/Special Education, a Masters Degree from SDSU in Education Administration, and a Doctorate from USD in Education Administration. My background in education prior to this job was 3 years in Brookings as a special education teacher and coach (wrestling and football), and nine years as a school superintendent in Big Stone City, SD and Salem, SD (McCook Central). I have previously, but am not currently, taught graduate classes in education administration, school finance, and school reform as an adjunct professor at Dakota Wesleyan University.
I am finishing up my 20th year in the South Dakota Army National Guard, and deployed with the 740th Transportation Company to Iraq and Kuwait at the beginning of the Iraq War in 2003-04. In addition to duties in the South Dakota Army National Guard, I currently serve on the National Guard Innovation Team, which is made up of approximately 12 Air and Army National Guard members from around the country selected for their civilian accomplishments and based out of the National Guard Bureau in Washington, DC. My wife is a Kindergarten teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Pierre. We have three children (13, 9, and 9), and also provide foster care for kids in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area.
Q: Did you play any sports when you were younger? If so, what sports?
A: Growing up, I was involved in football, wrestling, golf, track and field, baseball, band, and choir. As a teacher, I coached football and wrestling in Brookings, and also coached football at McCook Central/Montrose prior to coming to the SDHSAA. In prior years, I have been a certified wrestling official. Sports and the fine arts, particularly music, played an incredibly important role in my childhood, and they continue to shape my life into adulthood, both personally and professionally.
Q: What are your duties as Executive Director?
A: I am incredibly fortunate to have an amazing and talented staff to work with at the SDHSAA who make the Association run effectively. As executive director of the SDHSAA, I provide general administration of all SDHSAA activities involving 180 schools and approximately 40,000 students. I am in charge of all eligibility rulings and determinations, to include investigations and disciplinary matters. In addition, I am responsible for the SDHSAA Board of Directors, Board of Directors meetings, Board of Directors elections, Constitution and By-Laws ballot questions, and any activities and events requiring Board actions. I work with Isaac Jahn on preparing, presenting and implementing the SDHSAA budget. I work with our staff and board on policy issues, and I am in charge of all SDHSAA insurance programs. I organize and chair or co-chair the SDHSAA Native American Advisory Council, the SDHSAA Finance Committee, and the SDHSAA Site Selection Committee. Throughout the year, and during the legislative session, I am the SDHSAA legislative liaison, and I work with state legislators on bills that impact our association and/or our member schools. I lead our report each year to the Government Operations and Audit Committee of the state legislature. Finally, I am responsible for the SDHSAA corporate partnerships, as well as our bids for broadcasting state events, ball contracts, site contracts at all of our venues, and contracts for our medals and trophies. Aside from this, I am involved both directly and indirectly with the administration of all of our sports and activities, their state events, and their advisory committees. This job, while challenging at times, has been an absolute blessing and I am honored and thankful each day that I have received this opportunity. This is a unique job shared by only 50 others in the United States, and I have forged great friendships with executive directors of other states who provide advice and look to our state for ideas.
Q: What are some things that the SDHSAA is working on for 2020?
A: The SDHSAA is working on several items currently and over the next year. Most consequential will likely be re-alignment of football classifications, but we will also be looking into sponsoring new sports/activities such as softball, girl’s wrestling, and E-Sports, continuing to recruit and retain sports officials and fine arts judges, reviewing our site selection process for state events, implementing a merchandising bid for our state tournaments, bidding out and implementing our broadcasting contract, and reviewing our sub-state hosting fee structure. Every year is a new adventure, filled with challenges and opportunities. I am certain that this year will be no different.
Q: Lastly, when you’re not working, what are some of your hobbies?
A: With this job you are never really “not working,” but when we do not have state events or other events to attend, I enjoy spending time with my family, archery hunting, spending time on the river in our Pontoon, watching college football and Minnesota Twins baseball, and looking for good books and coffee.
