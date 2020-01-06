The second edition of the SDHSAA Q and A is with SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand. The SDHSAA Q and A is a series of stories designed to give you, the reader, a better idea of who is involved with the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
Q: How long have you been involved with the SDHSAA?
A: This is my eighth year with the SDHSAA, each of which have been working as an Assistant Executive Director for the association. I was hired into my position in 2012 after Bob Lowery's retirement. I am very thankful for the wonderful resource Bob (and retired Executive Director Wayne Carney) was both in showing me the ropes when I first took over and, certainly, throughout my time here with the office.
Q: What’s your background? Where are you from?
A: I was born in Gregory, moved a couple times as a kid, and am a proud Aberdeen Central graduate - Class of 2002. From there, I enrolled at Wichita State University, completing my undergraduate degree in Sport Management, all while continuing to coach baseball in Aberdeen on the VFW, High School and Legion levels. Following graduation, family friends and coaching legends Curt Fredrickson and Bob Olson convinced me to take a stab at coaching and working in NCAA athletics and to begin my post-graduate studies. I then slid back into high school athletics, becoming the Athletic Director for Colubmus (Neb.) Public Schools in 2009 for three years before moving to Pierre. I have also been blessed to continue my education, obtaining a master's degree, and most recently my Doctorate in Sport Leadership from East Tennessee State University this past May.
Q: Did you play any sports when you were younger? If so, what sports did you play?
A: In one way or another, I dabbled in about every sport possible throughout my elementary, junior high and high school years, but certainly baseball was the one that stuck. One of my favorite playing-career memories (sorry Post 8 fans) was being part of the Aberdeen Smittys team that pulled off a come-from-behind win over Pierre on the opening night of the 2001 State American Legion Tournament in front of a packed Hyde Stadium. I also remember it being so hot for the rest of the tournament that the green paint from the old bleacher-back seats at Hyde 'melted' to the back of my dad's new white polo shirt during one of our later-round day games.
Q: What are your duties as Assistant Executive Director?
A: I am the primary contact for several SDHSAA sports, including providing rules interpretation and administration for football, wrestling, boys' and girls' track and field, boys' and girls' soccer, boys' and girls' golf, and boys' and girls' cross country. Additionally, I assist my counterpart Jo Auch in matters pertaining to basketball, including organizational and administrative work for the Boys' and Combined State Championships. I also oversee our SDHSAA rules in regard to Coaches' Education, Sportsmanship, Sanctioning, Sports Medicine, Ejections/Suspensions, Cooperative Agreements, and In- and Out-of-Season regulations. I work daily with our member schools on interpretations of our rules in those and other areas, such as transfer rules, academic eligibility and I serve as a liaison to several of our advisory committees and partner organizations. I am also proud of the work we've done on rules education and improving officiating across our state; this past summer, I had the opportunity to attend a number of officiating clinics and camps, presenting alongside NCAA and NFL officials. Certainly another Pierre resident - Mark Smith - deserves a tip of the cap for the assistance he has provided the past few years to myself and our office in developing video online training tools for our football officials statewide. Of course, the highlight of the job remains State Tournament time, as at any State Championship event, you will find at least one of our executives (Dr. Dan Swartos, Jo Auch, Brooks Bowman) on site working the event and helping promote all that is great about interscholastic activities and athletics.
Q: You referee games from time to time. What do you enjoy about refereeing games? Likewise, what do you dislike?
A: My first job in junior high was working for the Aberdeen Family YMCA, officiating and supervising elementary school-age basketball, volleyball and flag-football games. So, for the last 22 years, I've been putting on the stripes or gear in one sport season or another as an official, having worked up to the collegiate level in football, baseball and basketball at some point. I view officiating as a way of giving back; I played in so many games or tournaments (and still try to do so...emphasis on "try") during my lifetime where individuals gave time to be there to officiate so I could play, I only feel it right to return the favor to others. I had great officiating and coaching mentors that helped impress this upon me at an early age, such as Duane Donat, Scott Healy, Jay Kusler, Ace Boschee, Mark Gulseth...the list goes on. Ultimately, the concept of giving back to others through officiating and the developing of relationships with great coaches and fellow officials is my framework, and why I love it. Certainly, the personal highlights for me have been working the 2018 and 2019 State American Legion Tournaments, Previous Years' State Amateur Tournaments, and even taking some friendly heckling at Post 8, Trappers, Govs, Buffs or Chargers games these past few years. The only downside to officials is that we simply don't have enough. I encourage anyone thinking about maybe giving it a shot to give me a call. There are a number of great resources to help even the most basic beginner along, but we just need those individuals to step forward and get started.
Q: What does the SDHSAA need to do to get more people involved in refereeing games?
A: Again, I think we have some great resources available. It now becomes a matter of working with individuals to first volunteer to officiate, and then working with them through a mentorship program, formal or informal, to learn the ropes and become a solid contributor. In any profession, we have those that helped us get going. Officiating is no different. I had multiple mentors that helped me get to where I am both professionally and in officiating. We just need to work to facilitate that happening. I'm also working on ways for our member schools to work with recruiting our graduating seniors into the officiating fold as well. Go to any youth wrestling tournament -- who are our officials? Primarily our current or recently-graduated high school wrestlers. We need to work on bringing that younger population into the fold in all sports.
Q: Lastly, when you’re not working, what are some of your hobbies?
A: Outside of the work and officiating duties, I'm always seeking out ways to be involved in our community, both in service and recreation with my family. My wife, Alyssa, and I have journeyed several places across the country and are always looking for a new adventure. Highlights include catching Ahman Green in a Lambeau Leap, Nebraska vs. Michigan in the Big House in Ann Arbor, and trips to the Final Four in Atlanta and the Maui Classic cheering on my beloved Shockers together. Our kids, Mitchell (6) and Rebecca (4) give us a run for our money everyday, as well as their wonderful teachers (shout out to Maria Swartos, Carrie Gutenkauf and Kelsey Kampfe)! I still attempt to be athletic from time to time, whether that's at Hillsview, Lariat Lanes or the Softball complex. I am excited to work with the Post 8 Board and Coaches this summer in a bit of a new position overseeing some of the sub-varsity levels.
