The South Dakota High School Activities Association released the 2021-22 football schedules on Thursday. All schools in the state now know who they play for the next couple of years.
Games may be played on Thursday, Friday or Saturday of the corresponding week. Teams will be asked to find one Thursday or Saturday game to play. Week One will start on August 20 for 11B and 9-man only. Week Nine will start on October 15, and will be the regular season finale for 11B and 9-man teams. Class 11AA will have their regular season finale in Week 10, which starts October 21. State Football Championships at the DakotaDome in Vermillion are scheduled for November 11-13.
Changes have been made that concern some of the local teams in the area. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors will have to welcome back old foes Aberdeen Central and Watertown to Class 11AA, as well as the new kid on the block in Tea Area. The Stanley County Buffaloes are now in Class 9AA with an old football foe in the Lyman Raiders. The only way those two teams will play each other is if they meet in the playoffs. The Sully Buttes Chargers are back down to 9B after some time in 9A. A game to note for the Chargers is a rematch of the 2018 9B State Championship game with the Colome Cowboys.
