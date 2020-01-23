PIERRE — For the first time in 15 years, the South Dakota High School Activities Association is seeking bids on the broadcast rights for its championship games. Those rights are currently held by South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
At its meeting Wednesday, the SDHSAA board of directors approved a request for proposals that outlines what broadcasters will have to provide in order to get the winning bid.
According to the RFP, broadcasters must offer live telecasts of state events that include football, girls and boys basketball, volleyball, wrestling, chorus, orchestra, and track and field. The broadcaster must specify if other events will be broadcast live, on the internet or tape delayed.
SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said that the language in the RFP had to be updated to reflect the changes in the media world. The contract would allow the high bidder to resell a broadcast on the internet to outlets that wanted to show an event.
Swartos noted that newspapers and radio stations have changed in the last 15 years, with some of them offering the live stream of events to their websites.
“Media has changed,” Swartos said. “Radio stations and newspapers do webcasts.”
Swartos said the bid documents will be sent out this week. The bids are due back at the SDHSAA office on April 9. They will be opened on April 14, and the bid letting will take place at the SDHSAA annual meeting on April 21.
