PIERRE – The SDHSAA has announced the first-ever Girls’ Weight Class information, as well as pairings for the Class “A” and Class “B” Dual Championships at this year’s Dakota State High School Wrestling Championships to be held in Rapid City next weekend.
In the first Championship competition for girls in South Dakota as their own event, Class “A” will feature 47 female participants across seven (112, 124, 131, 143, 167, 185 and 275) weight classes, while Class “B” includes 41 competitors in six (112, 129, 140, 160, 185 and 275) divisions. While females have competed in the State Championships as recently as last year, this will be the first event where an all-girls’ set of divisions exists.
“We are excited by the continual growth of girls’ wrestling in South Dakota,” SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said on Tuesday. “We had over 150 female participants in wrestling this regular season, a three-to-one increase over least year, and are excited that these championships will help us highlight our newest sport.”
In addition, seeding for the Dual Championships was finalized today. Both Rapid City Stevens (Class A) and Canton (Class B) won the Dual Championships in 2020. Winner, the 2020 Class B Runner-Up captured the top seed for this year’s event, while Brandon Valley, who lost by a single point in last year’s quarterfinal, is the number one seed in the Class A division.
Quarterfinal and Semifinal duals will take place on Thursday, Feb. 25, with Championship and Third Place duals happening on Friday. All Class A Duals will be in the Ice Arena, while all Class B Duals will be in the Barnett Arena. Thursday duals start at 3:30 p.m. MT, with Friday duals starting at 5 p.m. MT.
The SDHSAA State Wrestling Championships begin next Thursday in Rapid City. For full tournament information, please visit SDHSAA.com or SDPB.org/wrestling.
