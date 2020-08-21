sdhsaa.jpg

The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss several topics, including what can be done for athletes who've had their seasons stopped due to community or tribal ordinances.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Monday, August 24. It will start at 10 a.m. CT, and will cover several topics.

The first topic of the meeting will be temporary changes to the SDHSAA Constitution for students who are unable to compete in Fall activities due to county, community, tribal and federal ordinances. The second topic will be playoff qualifications for this season. The final topic will be a co-op of St. Thomas More and Douglas in competitive dance for the 2020-21 season.

The meeting audio will be live streamed. The Board will participate via Zoom so as to respect the time and distance that it would take for Board members to travel to Pierre. The SDHSAA office will be open to the public during the meeting if they wish to listen to it in person and participate in the open forum at the beginning of the meeting.

