The South Dakota High School Activities Association will hold a special meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. The meeting will be held via teleconference, and a listen live link will be active on the SDHSAA homepage once the meeting begins for the public to listen in.
The meeting will cover two topics. The first topic will be a proposal for summer contact guidance for SDHSAA activities. The National Federation of High Schools Sports Medicine Advisory Committee released their guidance to states on May 15. The proposed SDHSAA guidance is derived from the NFHS document, with feedback from members of the SDHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, including Dr. Verle Valentine of Sanford Health. Dr. Valentine serves on the NFHS SMAC, where he assisted with the development of the NFHS document.
The second topic will be the next steps pertaining to changing the football classifications. The SDHSAA Football Advisory met earlier this month at the request of the SDHSAA Board of Directors. At that meeting, the Football Advisory requested the formation of a special committee to study football classifications. The Board of Directors will consider that request and other actions in regards to football classification.
