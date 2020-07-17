Sioux Falls, SD—Moe Ruesink, President of the South Dakota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, recently announced the names of the recipients of the annual SDIAAA Scholarships.
Five scholarships in the amount of $750 were presented to Jazlynn Geditz of Faulkton, Mikah Moser of Pierre, Colby Nowowiejski of Belle Fourche, Sydnie Schauer of Faith, and Jonah Vasquez of Rapid City.
Jazlynn Geditz is a 2020 graduate of Faulkton Area High School. She is the daughter of Shayne and Melissa Geditz of Faulkton. Jazlynn will be attending Northern State University majoring in elementary education/special education.
Mikah Moser is a 2020 graduate of Pierre T.F. Riggs High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Cori Moser of Pierre. Mikah is enrolled at Black Hills State University in secondary education-math.
Colby Nowowiejski is a 2020 graduate of Belle Fouche High School. He is the sone of Adam and Traci Nowowiejski of Belle Fourche. Colby will be attending South Dakota State University in pre-med. He would like to become a nurse anesthetist.
Sydnie Schauer is a 2020 graduate of Faith High School. She is the daughter of Doug and Amie Schauer of Faith. Sydnie will be pursuing a degree in elementary special education at Dickinson State University.
Jonah Vasquez is a 2020 graduate of Rapid City Stevens High School. He is the son of Jared and Kelly Vasquez of Rapid City. Jonah is enrolled at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, WY. His plans are to become a high school band director.
Two additional $500 scholarships are given to the state winners in the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Student Essay/Scholarship Program. Winners this year are Nathan Moon of Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School and Emma Osmundson of Sioux Falls Lincoln High School. Nathan is the son of Dan and Demi Moon of Sioux Falls and Emma is the daughter Gregory and Nicole Osmundson of Sioux Falls. Both will be attending South Dakota State University. Nathan will be majoring in mechanical engineering and Emma will be studying human biology and playing softball.
